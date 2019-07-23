tech2 News Staff

Last year, Facebook had given its Messenger app a design overhaul for Android and iOS users. It introduced a cleaner and modern design to the app that looked less cluttered. Now, Facebook is bringing the same mobile design to the Messenger web app.

For now, the design is only coming to the Facebook Messenger web app. The social media giant plans to bring the same design to its desktop website soon. The redesign aims to make the most used features on Facebook including groups and events more accessible.

Facebook had announced the rollout of its FB5 design at its F8 developer conference this year, which was a fresh take on the app. It’s simpler, faster and more immersive, pushing communities to the centre of the social experience. It also included a dark mode. However, the new redesign coming to web won’t be including the dark mode for now.

There’s no official timeline of the rollout and as reported by MSPoweruser, the redesign will start appearing in the coming months.

