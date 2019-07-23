Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook is reportedly rolling out its redesigned Messenger app to the web

The newly designed web interface of Messenger will closely resemble the mobile interface

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 14:54:10 IST

Last year, Facebook had given its Messenger app a design overhaul for Android and iOS users. It introduced a cleaner and modern design to the app that looked less cluttered. Now, Facebook is bringing the same mobile design to the Messenger web app.

Facebook is reportedly rolling out its redesigned Messenger app to the web

Facebook Messenger logo. Image: Reuters

For now, the design is only coming to the Facebook Messenger web app. The social media giant plans to bring the same design to its desktop website soon. The redesign aims to make the most used features on Facebook including groups and events more accessible.

Facebook had announced the rollout of its FB5 design at its F8 developer conference this year, which was a fresh take on the app. It’s simpler, faster and more immersive, pushing communities to the centre of the social experience. It also included a dark mode. However, the new redesign coming to web won’t be including the dark mode for now.

There’s no official timeline of the rollout and as reported by MSPoweruser, the redesign will start appearing in the coming months.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Facebook

Facebook's Messenger Kids app has a flaw which lets children join chats with strangers

Jul 23, 2019
Facebook's Messenger Kids app has a flaw which lets children join chats with strangers
Facebook could add a 'Report' button in the message context menu of Messenger

Facebook

Facebook could add a 'Report' button in the message context menu of Messenger

Jul 08, 2019
Distrust in Facebook was the universal sentiment at Libra’s US Congressional hearing

Facebook

Distrust in Facebook was the universal sentiment at Libra’s US Congressional hearing

Jul 16, 2019
Facebook is trying to make it easier to understand how users are served ads

Facebook

Facebook is trying to make it easier to understand how users are served ads

Jul 11, 2019
Facebook ordered $5 billion settlement by US regulators over privacy issues

Facebook

Facebook ordered $5 billion settlement by US regulators over privacy issues

Jul 13, 2019
Facebook Libra has to be 'rock solid from the start', says Bank of England Governor

Facebook

Facebook Libra has to be 'rock solid from the start', says Bank of England Governor

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019