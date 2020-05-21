Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
Facebook launches new safety feature that allows users to lock their profiles

This Facebook feature will let one can restrict access to photos, timelines and posts from non-friends in a single click.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2020 16:52:53 IST

Facebook has launched a new safety feature in India that lets users lock their profile. The social media giant said this feature is “designed for people in India, especially women, who want more control over their Facebook experience.”

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director of Facebook India, said that the company is committed to providing a safe social media platform for people.

Facebook

With the introduction of the safety feature, one can restrict access to photos, timelines and posts from non-friends in a single click.

Those who are not friends will not be able to Zoom into, share or download someone’s full-size profile picture and cover photo. They will also not get to see photos and posts on the timeline of other users.

Profile Lock. Image: Facebook

Profile Lock. Image: Facebook

“We have often heard from young girls that they are hesitant to share about themselves online and are intimidated by the idea of someone misusing their information,” said Ranjana Kumari, Director of Centre for Social Research.

Expressing her happiness, she added that this move by Facebook would allow women, especially young girls to express themselves freely.

This feature can be turned on with three simple steps. First, tap "More" under your name, then click on the "Lock Profile" option and finally select" Lock Your Profile" again to confirm.

Like other tech giants, Facebook is also contributing to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It has recently launched Shops to help businesses set up online storefronts to sell their products on Facebook and Instagram. This move is aimed at helping small businesses tide over the losses caused due to COVID-19.

Businesses can reach out to people through their Facebook or Instagram pages.

