Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook launches cryptocurrency Libra, despite getting backlash from US regulators

The Libra Association, the nonprofit that will govern the currency, officially signed on 21 charter members.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 16, 2019 11:45:35 IST

Facebook officially moved forward with its plans Monday to create a new digital currency called Libra, despite several high-profile defections from the project and intense criticism from US regulators and politicians.

The Libra Association, the nonprofit that will govern the currency, officially signed on 21 charter members on Monday at the organization's inaugural meeting in Geneva. Originally the Libra Association had 27 potential members, but several companies dropped out in recent days, including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.

Most of the remaining members of the Libra Association consist of venture capital firms, who often have an eye on emerging technologies and align with Facebook's interests, as well as nonprofits. But some larger companies who are now members of the association include Uber, Lyft, Spotify and European telecommunications company Vodafone.

Facebook launches cryptocurrency Libra, despite getting backlash from US regulators

Facebook and the Libra Association have said they would not start trading or accepting deposits for Libra until they satisfy US regulators concerns. Image: Reuters

The association said in a statement that an unnamed additional 180 entities have expressed interest and have met the initial requirements to join.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear in front of the House Financial Services Committee later this month to discuss Libra. That committee is chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has been an ardent critic of Libra from its onset.

Facebook and the Libra Association have said they would not start trading or accepting deposits for Libra until they satisfy US regulators concerns. Dante Disparte, Libra's head of policy and communications, said that the association is now in active talks with regulators to get approval.

Facebook has also hired several Washington lobbyists to help alieve regulator and political concerns over Libra.

The other three directors elected to the association's board were Matthew Davie of Kiva Microfunds, Patrick Ellis with PayU and Wences Casares of Xapo Holdings Ltd.

tags

latest videos

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook Libra

Facebook's Libra Association announces 21 founding members as Visa, Mastercard exit

Oct 15, 2019
Facebook's Libra Association announces 21 founding members as Visa, Mastercard exit
Visa, Mastercard may reconsider involvement in Facebook's Libra: Report

Facebook Libra

Visa, Mastercard may reconsider involvement in Facebook's Libra: Report

Oct 02, 2019
Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Facebook

Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Oct 02, 2019
PayPal pulls out of Facebook's digital currency Libra due to hightened scrutiny

Libra

PayPal pulls out of Facebook's digital currency Libra due to hightened scrutiny

Oct 05, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US panel regarding cryptocurrency Libra

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US panel regarding cryptocurrency Libra

Oct 10, 2019
Facebook's Libra currency suffers setbacks after Mastercard, Visa quit the project

Libra

Facebook's Libra currency suffers setbacks after Mastercard, Visa quit the project

Oct 12, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019