tech2 News Staff

Facebook is reportedly developing its own operating system in order to reduce its reliance on Android for products like Oculus and Portal.

First reported by The Information, Facebook has apparently tasked Mark Lucovsky, a Microsoft veteran who co-authored the Windows NT operating system, for the new operating system.

While it's unclear how the new operating system could be used, but per the report, Facebook’s Oculus and Portal devices currently run on a modified version of Android. This means Google has a certain amount of control over Facebook's hardware. And the company wants to eliminate this reliance.

Facebook’s AR and VR head Ficus Kirkpatrick told the publication that “it’s possible” that Facebook’s future hardware won’t need to rely on Google’s software.

Facebook's head of hardware, Andrew Bosworth also said that “We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And so we’re gonna do it ourselves.”

The report further suggests that Facebook is hoping to eventually take a similar approach to iOS with its hardware in the future.

Recently, Facebook has also been reported to be working on its own augmented reality glasses and a voice assistant.

