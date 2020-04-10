FP Trending

It seems that Facebook is reconnecting with its roots. It is well known that the popular social media platform started off as a college app and now there are reports that Facebook is working on something akin to its ‘Campus' days.

A new feature called 'Campus' has been discovered which will allow students from the same university or college to connect with one another

According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook is working on a new feature called Campus, which is a “new space exclusive for college students.”

As per Wong's tweet, the Campus feature will incorporate Groups, Events and more information like graduation year, major subjects. These will be used to “help connect you with other students in the same class and program as you.”

Wong also shared a few screenshots highlighting that Campus would require an ‘.edu' email ID for access.

Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020

However, there is no news as to when the feature might actually roll out. Wong does not specify how she came across the feature either.

In response to her own tweet, the researcher mentions that a Facebook spokesperson told her that the company has nothing to announce at the moment.

According to her, the Facebook spokesperson said, “We’re always working to improve the Facebook experience for students, but have nothing to announce at this time.”

A spokesperson from Facebook told me in regards to the “Campus” feature: “We’re always working to improve the Facebook experience for students, but have nothing to announce at this time.” https://t.co/nOPKwBRZU1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020

Facebook has, in the meantime, come up with a tool that allows users to manage their time online. The company has added a new Quiet Mode to its app which mutes most push notifications.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.