Facebook adds new 'Quiet Mode' that allows you to turn off notifications

The new feature will remind users that they set this time aside, if they try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode.


FP TrendingApr 10, 2020 13:25:19 IST

Facebook has come up with a tool to help you manage your time online. The social networking giant has added a new Quiet Mode to its app, which mutes most push notifications.

Apart from this, Facebook has added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences so that you can control “the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive.”

Representational Image: Reuters

As coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors, Facebook has launched some other initiatives to provide verified information, tips and resources on the deadly virus.

It is sharing tips from the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to help users stay active, relieve stress, and establish new goals and routines while staying home. The tips were made available in the Coronavirus Information Center on Facebook starting 9 April.

Facebook also connects users to their local crisis hotline, so that they can call or text to get help when needed.

To help people share reliable information, the company shows members of COVID-19 related groups an educational pop-up directing them to credible information from health organizations.

Facebook has also partnered with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create a curriculum in its learning units tool. Group admins can forward these to help people learn how they can take care of themselves and check the transmission of the infection.

