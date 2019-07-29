tech2 News Staff

Facebook has announced that it is removing the 'Instant Gaming' feature from Messenger.

The feature was launched in 2016 and was available in the News Feed and the Messenger. The feature was also extended to the Facebook Lite app last year. Then, earlier this year, Facebook announced an Instant Gaming tab dedicated to gaming content on the main app.

Now as per the blog post by Leo Olebe, Global Director, Games Partnerships, Facebook, the gaming tab will no longer be available on Messenger, and will be moved entirely to the core Facebook app. This shift is happening in steps starting with iOS. The updated Messenger app on iOS will now stop showing the gaming tab.

Per the official blog, user on Messenger will continue to access games via threads or chatbots which will eventually lead to the main Facebook app. The blog reads: "This month, we'll start collecting insights and feedback from the community. Our goal is to minimise disruptions to both developers and players, and maintain overall game health as we begin the migration."

(Also read: Facebook working on a voice assistant to rival Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant)

Facebook says, to ensure a smooth transition, players will get notifications which will guide them through steps so that they can play the games without any hassle. The notifications will be given to players and the developers.

The company says that it is working on getting more games on-board. As of now, games like Pac-Man, Galaga, Space Invaders, as well as Words With Friends and Uno are available under this gaming tab.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.