tech2 News Staff

With gaming taking centre stage on YouTube, Twitch and even Facebook, the latter has decided to include a separate tab on its mobile app dedicated to gaming content. This tab will be available on both iOS and Android.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Facebook says that there are about 700 million people who are engaged in gaming-related content on its platform. These include users who are chatting in gaming communities, playing games or watching people stream.

While Facebook already has a gaming-focused hub called Fb.gg, which launched last year to compete with the likes of Twitch, the new update to Facebook's mobile app will bring a separate new tab for gaming on the main navigation bar. Clicking that will take the user to everything related to gaming happening on the world's biggest social media platform.

The report also says that the company has plans to release a standalone Facebook Gaming app on Android which is said to have more features than the gaming tab on the main Facebook app. What these new features will be is currently a mystery.

For the time being, however, the Facebook gaming tab will be available to only a small set of users after which a wider roll-out will be initiated. Facebook's larger goal would be to extract data on the gaming habits of its audience and secondarily, to draw as many people into its virtual currency tipping system from which a certain percentage is kept by the company itself.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.