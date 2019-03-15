Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Facebook wants more data on your gaming habits, updates app to include gaming tab

Facebook already has a gaming-focused hub called Fb.gg, which launched last year

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 12:39:51 IST

With gaming taking centre stage on YouTube, Twitch and even Facebook, the latter has decided to include a separate tab on its mobile app dedicated to gaming content. This tab will be available on both iOS and Android.

Facebook wants more data on your gaming habits, updates app to include gaming tab

Facebook Gaming. Reuters

As per a report by TechCrunch, Facebook says that there are about 700 million people who are engaged in gaming-related content on its platform. These include users who are chatting in gaming communities, playing games or watching people stream.

While Facebook already has a gaming-focused hub called Fb.gg, which launched last year to compete with the likes of Twitch, the new update to Facebook's mobile app will bring a separate new tab for gaming on the main navigation bar. Clicking that will take the user to everything related to gaming happening on the world's biggest social media platform.

The report also says that the company has plans to release a standalone Facebook Gaming app on Android which is said to have more features than the gaming tab on the main Facebook app. What these new features will be is currently a mystery.

For the time being, however, the Facebook gaming tab will be available to only a small set of users after which a wider roll-out will be initiated. Facebook's larger goal would be to extract data on the gaming habits of its audience and secondarily, to draw as many people into its virtual currency tipping system from which a certain percentage is kept by the company itself.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

PUBG

Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water

Mar 07, 2019
Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water
Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

Google Drive

Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

Mar 14, 2019
Twitter redesigns its app interface to make the built-in camera more accessible

Twitter

Twitter redesigns its app interface to make the built-in camera more accessible

Mar 13, 2019
Fortnite beware! APEX Legends hits 50 million users within a span of just one month

APEX

Fortnite beware! APEX Legends hits 50 million users within a span of just one month

Mar 05, 2019
Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to Tim Apple in response to Donald Trump's faux pas

Tim Cook

Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to Tim Apple in response to Donald Trump's faux pas

Mar 08, 2019
PlayStation 4 v6.5 firmware update will let you play games on your iPhone and iPad

Remote Play

PlayStation 4 v6.5 firmware update will let you play games on your iPhone and iPad

Mar 07, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019