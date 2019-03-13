Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facing issues using Google Drive and Gmail? You are definitely not the only one

Gmail and Google Drive have been down since 8 am IST today.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 15:17:27 IST

For a few hours now, Google Drive and Gmail have been hit by a global outage (for only some users though).

According to a status update on Google's GSuite Status Dashboard at around 8 am IST, both Gmail and Google Drive were experiencing what it described as a "service disruption."

Google said that it is investigating the issue. At the time of writing the story, there was no update from the company on the same.

Facing issues using Google Drive and Gmail? You are definitely not the only one

Gmail.

Owing to the issue, users were able to access Gmail but they were seeing an error message when sending out emails. For some users, there were also issues when attaching or accessing attachments, as well as accessing and saving draft emails.

As for Google Drive, while users could open Drive, downloading and uploading files has been an issue since a few hours now.

This basically means that a lot of people globally have not been able to use Gmail to its full potential for a few hours.

So what do you do when you can't send out an email? You send out tweets to complain and joke about it.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Google

Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Mar 05, 2019
Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election
Google Project Zero team discloses a

Apple

Google Project Zero team discloses a "high severity" flaw discovered in macOS kernel

Mar 06, 2019
Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Google

Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Mar 05, 2019
Google has disclosed critical vulnerabilities in Chrome and Windows 7; update NOW

Google Chrome

Google has disclosed critical vulnerabilities in Chrome and Windows 7; update NOW

Mar 08, 2019
Google brings new 'Bolo' app in India to help children learn and read Hindi, English

Google

Google brings new 'Bolo' app in India to help children learn and read Hindi, English

Mar 06, 2019
Google's Rewarded Products will help Android creators earn revenue from non-pay users

Google

Google's Rewarded Products will help Android creators earn revenue from non-pay users

Mar 08, 2019

science
Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Dusty discoveries

Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Mar 13, 2019
Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mineral Moon

Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mar 13, 2019
WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Pandemic

WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Mar 13, 2019
Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Woolly Mammoth

Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Mar 13, 2019