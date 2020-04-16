tech2 News Staff

Facebook has released a new experimental messaging app for Apple Watch called Kit (Keep in Touch). The app is currently only available in the US.

The app was first spotted by TechCrunch and reportedly it works similarly to the iMessage app. The Kit app lets you share emojis, voice notes, share location, doodles, dictate messages over Messenger and even read out messages.

Apple Watch already supports the Messenger app, however, the Kit app is apparently designed to help folks stay in touch with close friends and family. TechCrunch says that the app has a very Watch-friendly interface and to send an emoji or a voice note, you wouldn't ever need to pick up your phone.

Kit can also be a good way to keep in touch with people who don't have iMessage.

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team recently also launched an app called Tuned in the US and Canada.

NPE was created last year to focus on launching consumer-focused experimental apps. In February, the team launched a photo and video sharing app, Hobbi.

Also, note that Facebook's NPE team works on various apps through the year, however, not all of them make it to the global market after being tested.

