Facebook has released an experimental messaging app for Apple Watch

The Kit app lets you share emojis, voice notes, share location, doodles, dictate messages over Messenger and even read out messages.


tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2020 12:23:31 IST

Facebook has released a new experimental messaging app for Apple Watch called Kit (Keep in Touch). The app is currently only available in the US.

The app was first spotted by TechCrunch and reportedly it works similarly to the iMessage app. The Kit app lets you share emojis, voice notes, share location, doodles, dictate messages over Messenger and even read out messages.

Facebook has released an experimental messaging app for Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Apple Watch already supports the Messenger app, however, the Kit app is apparently designed to help folks stay in touch with close friends and family. TechCrunch says that the app has a very Watch-friendly interface and to send an emoji or a voice note, you wouldn't ever need to pick up your phone.

Kit can also be a good way to keep in touch with people who don't have iMessage.

The Kit app by Facebook.

The Kit app by Facebook.

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team recently also launched an app called Tuned in the US and Canada.

NPE was created last year to focus on launching consumer-focused experimental apps. In February, the team launched a photo and video sharing app, Hobbi.

Also, note that Facebook's NPE team works on various apps through the year, however, not all of them make it to the global market after being tested.

 

