Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook reportedly fixes iOS bug that activated the camera without user knowledge

This bug reportedly activated the camera in the background while scrolling through Facebook Feed.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 17:30:16 IST

It was recently reported that there was a bug that enabled the camera on iPhones without the user's knowledge. This bug reportedly was triggered while scrolling through the Facebook Feed. This issue was not reported by Android users.

After several users pointed out this issue, a Facebook official finally acknowledged this issue and it is now reportedly fixed.

After a Twitter user Joshua Maddux reported the issue and shared a video to describe it, Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen replied to the tweet saying that it does sound like a bug and they are looking into it.

(Also read: Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug)

Facebook reportedly fixes iOS bug that activated the camera without user knowledge

This bug reportedly activated the camera in the background while scrolling through Facebook Feed. Representational Image.

This tweet was followed by another tweet where Rosen acknowledged the bug and tweeted saying, "We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this."


As per a report by The Verge, Facebook has updated its iOS app and the updated version is now available for download on App Store. The report revealed that the bug now appears to be fixed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook's iOS app bug keeps camera on even when you are scrolling through your feed

Nov 12, 2019
Facebook's iOS app bug keeps camera on even when you are scrolling through your feed
Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads

Facebook

Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads

Nov 01, 2019
Facebook apologises after being accused of 'empowering racism against its employees of colour'

Facebook

Facebook apologises after being accused of 'empowering racism against its employees of colour'

Nov 11, 2019
Facebook used user data as a weapon against rivals, offered it up as a sop to friends: Report

Facebook

Facebook used user data as a weapon against rivals, offered it up as a sop to friends: Report

Nov 06, 2019
Facebook's 'Switcharoo' was aimed at squashing rivals in the garb of tighter data controls

Facebook

Facebook's 'Switcharoo' was aimed at squashing rivals in the garb of tighter data controls

Nov 07, 2019
California reveals Facebook probe, accuses company of hampering the investigation

Facebook

California reveals Facebook probe, accuses company of hampering the investigation

Nov 07, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019