tech2 News Staff

It was recently reported that there was a bug that enabled the camera on iPhones without the user's knowledge. This bug reportedly was triggered while scrolling through the Facebook Feed. This issue was not reported by Android users.

After several users pointed out this issue, a Facebook official finally acknowledged this issue and it is now reportedly fixed.

After a Twitter user Joshua Maddux reported the issue and shared a video to describe it, Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen replied to the tweet saying that it does sound like a bug and they are looking into it.

This tweet was followed by another tweet where Rosen acknowledged the bug and tweeted saying, "We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this."

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) November 12, 2019



As per a report by The Verge, Facebook has updated its iOS app and the updated version is now available for download on App Store. The report revealed that the bug now appears to be fixed.