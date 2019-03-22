Friday, March 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Facebook said that the issue has now been fixed but as a precaution, it will be notifying those affected.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 08:28:20 IST

Facebook just can't catch a break at the moment. Just as recently as yesterday the social media giant has suffered another data breach. A glitch, or so Facebook wants us to believe, made hundreds of millions of users' password appear in plain text to Facebook employees.

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Image: Reuters

The passwords were accessible to as many as 20,000 Facebook employees and dated back as early as 2012, cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity said in its report.

Facebook has immediately put up a blog on its Newsroom for damage control and claimed that “these passwords were never visible to anyone outside of Facebook and we have found no evidence to date that anyone internally abused or improperly accessed them,”. It also said that the issue has now been fixed but as a precaution, the company will be notifying everyone whose passwords were exposed.

The number of users whose password had been compromised range from nearly 200 million to 600 million, said the report. The breach came into light after a senior Facebook employee familiar with the matter came forward on the condition of anonymity.

The cybersecurity blog states that the anonymous Facebook insider revealed that access logs of some 2,000 Facebook employees showed that nearly nine million internal queries were made for data elements that contained plain text user passwords.

Facebook said that it will be notifying about hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users.

Facebook software engineer Scott Renfro, said in an interview with KrebsOnSecurity that Facebook first came to know about this situation back in January when security engineers reviewing some new code saw passwords being logged in as plain text.

“We have a bunch of controls in place to try to mitigate these problems, and we’re in the process of investigating long-term infrastructure changes to prevent this going forward," said Renfro to KrebsOnSecurity.

On its blog, Facebook has explained in detail about what it is doing to protect your passwords which includes a variety of signals to detect suspicious activity, introducing a physical security key to your account, two-factor authentication and more.

This caps off a particularly tough month for Facebook after last week federal prosecutors started an investigation into the data deals struck by the company with other tech giants around the world.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Facebook

Facebook rejects regulator's recommendation for scrutiny in customer's news feed

Mar 07, 2019
Facebook rejects regulator's recommendation for scrutiny in customer's news feed
Indian govt asks Facebook to do more to curb fake news ahead of elections: Report

Facebook

Indian govt asks Facebook to do more to curb fake news ahead of elections: Report

Mar 07, 2019
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube scramble to take down New Zealand mass-shooting video

Mass-shooting

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube scramble to take down New Zealand mass-shooting video

Mar 15, 2019
Why did Facebook not take down the New Zealand mass shooting video immediately?

Facebook

Why did Facebook not take down the New Zealand mass shooting video immediately?

Mar 20, 2019
What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jokes on Twitter

Facebook down

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jokes on Twitter

Mar 14, 2019
Govt questions posts on social media inciting communal violence; Facebook apologises for employees' insensitive remarks on Pulwama attack

NewsTracker

Govt questions posts on social media inciting communal violence; Facebook apologises for employees' insensitive remarks on Pulwama attack

Mar 07, 2019

science

Tuberculosis may be eradicated by 2045 with better research funding, awareness

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis may be eradicated by 2045 with better research funding, awareness

Mar 22, 2019
Four in five children with Down Syndrome are born to mothers above the age of 35

Down syndrome

Four in five children with Down Syndrome are born to mothers above the age of 35

Mar 21, 2019
Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and animals in nature

Colours Gone Wild

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and animals in nature

Mar 21, 2019
Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Hardy Insects

Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Mar 21, 2019