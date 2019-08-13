Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook ditched plans to buy group video chat app Houseparty, over antitrust concerns

After Facebook's disinterest, Houseparty has now been acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2019 17:00:18 IST

Facebook is easily the world's largest social media platform and also the owner of billion-plus user platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram. While in the past, acquiring up and coming social media properties wouldn't have been an issue, Facebook can't do that now despite having more than enough cash for it.

According to the latest report in The New York Times, Facebook let go of the opportunity to buy out group video chat app, Houseparty, last year. This is because of the on-going antitrust investigation that is being carried out by US regulators regarding Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram as well as calls for Facebook to be broken up. Facebook was smart enough to realise that this is not the right time to acquire yet another social media networking company, lest it gives the antitrust regulators more ammunition to make their case regarding Facebook's monopoly in social media networking stronger.

Facebook ditched plans to buy group video chat app Houseparty, over antitrust concerns

Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook's F8 developers conference. Image: Reuters

Houseparty is a popular group video calling and chat app which is quite popular among users under the age of 24. After Facebook's disinterest, Houseparty has now been acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games.

Facebook was fined $5 bn earlier this year, for the data and privacy violations following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is also investigating what prompted Facebook to acquire WhatsApp and Instagram. Whether it was out of fear that these products could be competing with Facebook or something else.

There have been calls to break up Facebook, from none other than one of Facebook's co-founders Chris Hughes, as well as US Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is completely opposed to the idea. Zuckerberg is of the opinion that Facebook as a single entity has the resources to ensure the spread of fake news is contained and user data privacy is maintained.“The amount of our budget that goes toward our safety systems is greater than Twitter’s whole revenue this year,” Zuckerberg said in a conference call with reporters in May this year. "We’re able to do things that I think are just not possible for other folks to do."

Zuckerberg has also floated the plan to integrate Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram into a private messaging app. Facebook will begin branding Instagram as "Instagram from Facebook" and WhatsApp as "WhatsApp from Facebook" which is being considered as a step in the direction of integrating the messaging features of these three different platforms into one unified platform.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Instagram and WhatsApp will be rebranded by adding ‘from Facebook’ to its names

Aug 03, 2019
Instagram and WhatsApp will be rebranded by adding ‘from Facebook’ to its names
Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook

Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Aug 02, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Instagram-like boomerang feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Instagram-like boomerang feature

Aug 08, 2019
Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

WhatsApp

Facebook seeking to transfer WhatsApp message traceability case hearing to another court

Aug 13, 2019
Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Apple

Apple to restrict Messenger, WhatsApp's background app access during internet calls

Aug 07, 2019
WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

Aug 03, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019