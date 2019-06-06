Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook could launch its cryptocurrency this month, could pay employees with it

Zuckerberg said that payments was an important area for Facebook to diversify its avenues beyond advertising.

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 08:49:56 IST

Facebook has been working on a cryptocurrency for some time now with reports coming in that the company will be giving out salary to its employees in the form of this new currency. The social media giant could reportedly be unveiling this currency this month.

Facebook could launch its cryptocurrency this month, could pay employees with it

Representative Image.

As per a new report by The Informationusers of this new crypto will be able to store, trade, and exchange it for regular currency via apps owned by Facebook such as Messenger and WhatsApp. There is also the possibility of having an ATM-like machine for dispensing of this cryptocurrency.

At F8 2019, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that payments were an important area for Facebook to diversify its avenues beyond advertising which has been a constant subject of controversy over the years. As per the report, Facebook happens to be soliciting third-party organizations to act as 'nodes' to manage this new cryptocurrency. Facebook will charge these nodes about $10 million for the privilege.

Coming from a report by BBC, the social media giant is calling its currency ‘GlobalCoin’ and its testing should probably begin by the end of the year. Facebook plans to launch a digital payments system using cryptocurrency in a dozen countries by the first quarter of 2020.

India is rumoured to be a target for Facebook in this project. However, the Indian government is seeking to ban the operation of cryptocurrencies through a bill that’s under consultation.

Also Read:

Facebook is planning to launch ‘GlobalCoin’, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020

Facebook's cryptocurrency is a reason to be sceptical, says financial expert

Facebook investors will get 'Say on Pay' vote every three years instead of one

Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Facebook

Facebook is planning to launch ‘GlobalCoin’, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020

May 24, 2019
Facebook is planning to launch ‘GlobalCoin’, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020
Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions: Report

Facebook Coin

Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions: Report

Jun 03, 2019
Facebook investors will get 'Say on Pay' vote every three years instead of one

Facebook

Facebook investors will get 'Say on Pay' vote every three years instead of one

Jun 04, 2019
Facebook reportedly removed about 3 billion fake accounts in the last six months

Facebook

Facebook reportedly removed about 3 billion fake accounts in the last six months

May 23, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors

Jun 05, 2019
Breaking up Facebook will make policing content more difficult: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook

Breaking up Facebook will make policing content more difficult: Mark Zuckerberg

May 24, 2019

science

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019
World Environment Day 2019: New IBM-TWC initiative to address world's clean water crisis

Water Scarcity

World Environment Day 2019: New IBM-TWC initiative to address world's clean water crisis

Jun 05, 2019
World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

Jun 05, 2019
Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Cervical Cancer

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Jun 04, 2019