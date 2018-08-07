Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 13:40 IST

Facebook claims that our bank details will only be used for improving chatbots

We would most certainly not want Facebook anywhere near our financial records.

2018 is already turning out to be a big nightmare for Facebook, and there are still 5 months left. The social media giant has already been in deep trouble after revelations emerged of how user data was being misused by data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. Recently, Facebook valuation crashed by $120 billion following a dire profits briefing concerning declining user growth and various new policy restrictions.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration photo March 20, 2018. Picture taken March 20. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1E83A25650

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration photo. Reuters

After all this, a new report by the Wall Street Journal has emerged which tells indicates that Facebook has allegedly approached banks to get detailed financial information about its users to boost user engagement. This seems a little too brazen from Facebook, considering all the scandals it has been embroiled in over the past few months.

Although we would most certainly not want Facebook anywhere near our financial records, it would seem that the company is trying to set the record straight. Facebook spokesperson Elisabeth Diana said in an interview with TechCrunch that "it’s not asking for credit card transaction data from banks and it’s not interested in building a dedicated banking feature where you could interact with your accounts."

It would seem that Facebook's only interest in banking records is so that it can improve chatbot interaction on its Messenger app. This is not news as the report states that Facebook has already partnered with PayPal in over 40 countries to let users receive their payment receipts using Messenger.

"The idea is that messaging with a bank can be better than waiting on hold over the phone – and it’s completely opt-in. We’re not using this information beyond enabling these types of experiences – not for advertising or anything else. A critical part of these partnerships is keeping people’s information safe and secure,” said Diana to TechCrunch. She also mentions that Facebook has been approached by several banks before for a potential partnership.

But how are we to trust Facebook with any kind of bank details when it has failed to keep the private data of 87 million people from being misused? The answer is still in the wind. The Cambridge Analytica scandal has blown open the lid on how big tech firms with huge swaths of user data are being negligent in their duty of data protection.

In any case, it would seem that banks are not quite open to the idea of Facebook acquiring financial details of its users either. NY Daily News reported that a spokesperson for Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company, said that "Maintaining the privacy of customer data is of paramount importance to Wells Fargo. We are not actively engaged in data-sharing conversations with Facebook.”

It remains to be seen if Facebook is still going to move forward with obtaining bank records with full awareness of a severe backlash if it follows through.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

Profit

Facebook loses 24% stock value post Q2 results; profit margins predicted to drop

Jul 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook must be liable for fake news on their platform, say British lawmakers

Jul 30, 2018

NewsTracker

CBI begins investigation in Cambridge Analytica data breach case, matter being examined under IT Act, 2000

Aug 03, 2018

Facebook

Facebook loses $130 billion in market value as stocks fall by 20 percent

Jul 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg sued over low earnings announcement that 'shocked' market

Jul 29, 2018

US Elections

Facebook, Google, Twitter to appear at a Senate panel hearing in September

Jul 26, 2018

science

Wildfires

Wildfires the size of Los Angeles may grow to be the worst in California's history

Aug 07, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Massive rogue planet with mystical aurora found drifting outside solar system

Aug 07, 2018

Marine biology

The rules of attraction: Scientists find elusive molecule that helps sperm find egg

Aug 06, 2018