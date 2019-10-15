Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

The Facebook CEO wanted to communicate regarding the accusations from Trump and his allies of bias.


Agence France-PresseOct 15, 2019 09:33:19 IST

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Monday confirmed reports that he had hosted a series of dinners with right-wing figures, as the social media platform stands accused of stifling conservative voices.

Zuckerberg held small, off-the-record dinners with journalists, commentators and at least one Republican lawmaker to talk about free speech, partnerships and other issues, the Politico news website said.

"There's some press today discussing dinners I've had with conservative politicians, media and thinkers," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Zuckerberg reportedly held small, off-the-record dinners with journalists, commentators and at least one Republican lawmaker to talk about free speech, partnerships and other issues. Image: Reuters

"Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven't tried it, I suggest you do!"

Politico said that guests at recent events, held at Zuckerberg's various homes in California, included Fox News host Tucker Carlson, radio talk host Hugh Hewitt and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

US President Donald Trump has often complained that social media outlets discriminate against him and his supporters, without providing evidence.

Politico said the dinners, which began in July, were part of Zuckerberg's efforts to communicate with conservatives amid the accusations from Trump and his allies of bias.

Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms have been under pressure to reduce the spread of lies and misinformation.

But the platforms have also allowed politicians including Trump leeway over their user rules, seeking to avoid quashing debate and to keep "newsworthy" content online.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden recently asked Facebook to take down "debunked" claims in a Trump ad, only to be rebuffed.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Oct 02, 2019
Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio
Apple CEO Tim Cook opposes Trump, backs 'dreamer' immigrants in Supreme Court

Dreamers

Apple CEO Tim Cook opposes Trump, backs 'dreamer' immigrants in Supreme Court

Oct 03, 2019
Amid US-India trade dispute, Wilbur Ross says Washington renegotiating grant of special trade privilege to New Delhi

NewsTracker

Amid US-India trade dispute, Wilbur Ross says Washington renegotiating grant of special trade privilege to New Delhi

Oct 03, 2019
With over 30 mn followers, PM Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram

PM Narendra Modi

With over 30 mn followers, PM Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram

Oct 14, 2019
Imran Khan flies to Tehran for day-long visit; Pakistan PM's tour aimed at resolving tensions between Iran, Saudi Arabia

NewsTracker

Imran Khan flies to Tehran for day-long visit; Pakistan PM's tour aimed at resolving tensions between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Oct 13, 2019
S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington, meeting comes amid India-US trade discussions

NewsTracker

S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington, meeting comes amid India-US trade discussions

Oct 01, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019