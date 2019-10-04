Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook is requested not to use encrypted messages as it does not let officials peek

This request is made to Facebook so that law enforcement could see the content if such needs arise.


Agence France-PresseOct 04, 2019 09:51:50 IST

Officials are calling on Facebook not to use encryption in its messaging services that does not provide authorities a way to see what is being sent.

The request was made in a letter signed by US Attorney General William Barr, British home secretary Priti Patel and Australian minister for home affairs Peter Dutton.

"We are writing to request that Facebook does not proceed with its plan to implement end-to-end encryption across its messaging services... without including a means for lawful access to the content of communications to protect our citizens," said a copy of the letter obtained by AFP and dated 4 October.

 The letter called on Facebook and other companies to make sure messaging systems were not so well-encrypted that law enforcement couldn't see "content in a readable and usable format" if such needs arose.

The request, addressed to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, raises anew the conflict between technology firms intent on protecting user privacy by scrambling messages with encryption, and government agencies contending that doing so would let wrongdoers hide their schemes.

Facebook is requested not to use encrypted messages as it does not let officials peek

The request addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raises anew the conflict between technology firms intent on protecting user privacy and government agencies contending that doing so would let wrongdoers hide their schemes. Image: Reuters

The leading social network already encrypts WhatsApp messages from end-to-end — meaning only the sender and recipient can read the message, which is saved in encrypted form — and is working to extend the technology to other apps in its family, including Messenger.

End-to-end encryption protects the messages of over a billion people every day, according to Facebook.

"It is increasingly used across the communications industry and in many other important sectors of the economy," Facebook said in response to an AFP query.

"We strongly oppose government attempts to build backdoors because they would undermine the privacy and security of people everywhere."

Scare tactics?

The nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), based in Washington, contended that governments signing the letter were using scare tactics to weaken the security of global communications and build in surveillance.

"Strong encryption and end-to-end security are bedrock technologies that keep information safe online," said CDT senior technologist Hannah Quay-de la Vallee.

"These technologies protect billions of communications every day, from the sensitive correspondence of victims of domestic violence to businesses' financial records to our private medical information."

Facebook early this year said it was trying to get its messaging apps to be friends, allowing encrypted missives be exchanged no matter which of its services are used.

The California-based social network is behind free, stand-alone smartphone apps Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Each service is popular, but users have to be in the same application to exchange messages.

Cloud Act

The joint letter to Facebook, paired with a freshly signed "CLOUD" data sharing agreement between Britain and the US, should set off "red flags" for citizens in both countries who care about governments monitoring and sharing their communications, the CDT argued.

The CLOUD Act Agreement will allow British and US law enforcement agencies, with appropriate authorization, to demand electronic data regarding serious crimes directly from tech companies based in the other country, according to a Department of Justice statement.

The agreement will allow "more efficient and effective access to data needed for quick-moving investigations," Barr said in the statement.

"Only by addressing the problem of timely access to electronic evidence of crime committed in one country that is stored in another, can we hope to keep pace with twenty-first century threats," he added.

The CDT said it would scrutinize details of the agreement, particularly for any requirements regarding building backdoors into communications systems.

"Creating a law that would mandate weaker and less secure technology is like mandating crumbling sidewalks to prevent criminals from escaping," said Quay-de la Vallee.

"It?s ridiculous, it won't work, and it puts us all at far greater risk of serious injury."

Facebook interpreted the CLOUD Act to allow technology companies to enable users to have private online conversations and be required to provide available information to valid legal requests — not build backdoors into encrypted systems.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp might roll out a new feature of 'Disappearing messages' in its next update

Oct 01, 2019
WhatsApp might roll out a new feature of 'Disappearing messages' in its next update
Elizabeth Warren responds to Zuckerberg's plan to sue govt if it goes ahead with Facebook breakup

Facebook

Elizabeth Warren responds to Zuckerberg's plan to sue govt if it goes ahead with Facebook breakup

Oct 02, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's leaked internal address transcript explains why TikTok has taken over Instagram in India

TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg's leaked internal address transcript explains why TikTok has taken over Instagram in India

Oct 02, 2019
WhatsApp for Android to soon receive hide mute status feature, Facebook Pay

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android to soon receive hide mute status feature, Facebook Pay

Sep 23, 2019
Facebook's CEO meets Trump, questioned on failure to protect consumer privacy

Facebook

Facebook's CEO meets Trump, questioned on failure to protect consumer privacy

Sep 20, 2019
Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Facebook

Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Oct 02, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019