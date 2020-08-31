Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a dig at Apple's App Store policy, says it charges 'monopoly rents'

Apple has "this unique stranglehold as a gatekeeper on what gets on phones," said Zuckerberg.


tech2 News StaffAug 31, 2020 10:32:20 IST

At a company-wide meeting last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused Apple of a "stranglehold" on apps on the App Store. Zuckerberg added that the company charges "monopoly rents" from apps.

Apple has "this unique stranglehold as a gatekeeper on what gets on phones," said Zuckerberg. This was first reported by BuzzFeed News.

When asked about Apple restricting gaming apps, the Facebook CEO said that Apple charges "monopoly rents", thereby blocking innovation and competition through the App Store.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a dig at Apples App Store policy, says it charges monopoly rents

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Getty.

This comes amid accusations of anticompetitive behaviour on Apple. Developers have said that Apple's charge of 30 percent commission makes it hard to price their offerings competitively.

The issue of Apple's alleged anticompetitive behaviour was recently highlighted after Fortnite maker Epic Games violated Apple's App Store guidelines by trying to bypass its in-app payment system. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and Epic sued Apple for the same. On Friday, Apple revoked Epic's Developer account as well.

Apple has said that it would allow Fortnite back on App Store if Epic Games removed the direct payment feature. But Epic has refused to do that, saying complying with Apple's request would be "to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fornite

Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August

Aug 18, 2020
Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August
Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Fortnite

Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Aug 24, 2020
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Nexus War released with Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine and more

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Nexus War released with Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine and more

Aug 27, 2020
Epic Games' war on Apple, Google may ease entry of new players in gaming industry

SportsTracker

Epic Games' war on Apple, Google may ease entry of new players in gaming industry

Aug 20, 2020
Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Fortnite

Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Aug 17, 2020
Apple to launch News Plus, Music, TV Plus, iCloud subscription bundles in October: Report

Apple

Apple to launch News Plus, Music, TV Plus, iCloud subscription bundles in October: Report

Aug 17, 2020

science

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Asymptomatics

COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

COVID-19 gendered impacts

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

Aug 28, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020