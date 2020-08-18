Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August

Apple says that "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied".


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2020 10:19:28 IST

Epic Games on Monday said that Apple has threatened to cut off its access to all iOS and Mac developer tools after Apple banned the Fortnite app from the App Store for violating payment guidelines and in turn Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the Cupertino giant.

Fortnite on iOS

In a letter Apple sent to Epic Games, the company said it would terminate Epic’s inclusion in the Apple Developer Program – a membership that allows developers to distribute apps on iOS devices or use Apple developer tools – if Epic does not “cure your breaches” to the agreement within two weeks.

Apple has now responded to this saying, "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers," according to a statement given to The Verge.

Read the complete statement below:

The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.

Late last week, Fortnite creator Epic Games said that it was suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped its popular video game app from their app stores for introducing a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms.

Apple and Google both take a 30 percent cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which has long been a sore spot with developers.

Fortnite is free, but users can pay for in-game accouterments like weapons and skins. Its developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play. Epic said the system is the same payment system it already uses to process payments on PC and Mac computers and Android phones.

tags

