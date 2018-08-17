Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 19:56 IST

Elon Musk responds to accusations of Tesla illegally spying on its employees

This guys is super [nuts emoji], is what Musk had to say to the ex-employee’s accusations.

A former Tesla employee recently accused Elon Musk and the company of “unauthorized wiretapping and hacking” of another ex-employee. While these claims did raise a lot of eyebrows, Musk has responded to this saying, “This guy is super ”, as reported by Gizmodo.

For the ones who can’t see the emoji at the end of Musk’s response, it’s a peanut. Basically, meaning - this guy is super nuts aka crazy.

“He is simultaneously saying that our security sucks (it’s not great, but I’m pretty sure we aren’t a branch of the Sinaloa cartel like he claims) and that we have amazing spying ability. Those can’t both be true,” Musk’s statement further read.

Elon Musk. Reuters.

Elon Musk. Reuters.

The ex-employee in question here is Karl Hansen, who says that a former Tesla process technician, Martin Tripp, was a victim of spying and hacking efforts by the company.

Hansen claims that Tesla installed “specialized router equipment within its Nevada Gigafactory designed to capture employee cell phone communications and/or [...] cell phone data,” and allegedly accessed Tripp’s cellphone even after his employment had been terminated.

He claims that these measures were personally put in place by Musk.

And that’s not all, he further claims that the people who were tapping Tripp were former employees of Uber, who have also been previously accused of spying and leaking trade secrets of Waymo.

Musk however defended Nick Gicinto (the ex-Uber employee) in a statement to Gizmodo claiming that he had “shown high integrity" in his dealings with the employee.

To the scenario, Tesla too issued a statement to the publication saying, “Mr. Hansen’s allegations were taken very seriously when he brought them forward. Some of his claims are outright false. Others could not be corroborated, so we suggested additional investigative steps to try and validate the information he had received second-hand from a single anonymous source.”

It adds, “Because we wanted to be sure we got this right, we made numerous attempts to engage further with Mr. Hansen to understand more about what he was claiming and the work that he did in reaching his conclusions. He rejected each of those attempts, and to date has refused to speak with the company further. It seems strange that Mr. Hansen would claim that he is concerned about something happening within the company, but then refuse to engage with the company to discuss the information that he believes he has.”

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

also see

Tesla

Tesla's board of directors to evaluate Elon Musk's plan for privatisation

Aug 09, 2018

Tesla Earnings

Tesla shares climb after Elon Musk apologises to investors

Aug 02, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk is closely working with private-equity firms to take Tesla private

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX could help fund a bid to take Tesla private: Report

Aug 17, 2018

Elon Musk

Federal regulators press Tesla directors for information on meetings with Musk

Aug 17, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's tweet about Tesla raises doubts on use of social media by companies

Aug 13, 2018

science

Wheat Genome

Scientists detail full genome of wheat containing 1,07,891 genes for first time

Aug 17, 2018

Risk Management

New tool developed to predict landslides, building collapses 2 weeks in advance

Aug 17, 2018

Archeology

World's oldest cheese and deadly disease found under 3000-year-old tomb rubble

Aug 17, 2018

Pollution Control

Study finds 'Odd-Even Scheme' ineffective in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Aug 17, 2018