Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Most employees have rejected Elon Musk's idea of Twitter 2.0. Fearing that they might sabotage Twitter, Musk has locked all Twitter staff, barring a few from his core team, out of all offices.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 18, 2022 10:29:37 IST

Elon Musk had recently issued a memo, asking the remaining Twitter staffers to either resign on their own accord or prepare themselves for a more hardcore workplace reset, where employees would have to work for longer hours, over the weekends, and even on days of public holidays.

Most employees have rejected Elon Musk’s idea of Twitter 2.0. Fearing that they might sabotage Twitter, Musk has locked all Twitter staff, barring a few from his core team, out of all offices. Image Credit: AFP

It turns out, most of the remaining people on Twitter’s payroll have decided to not subscribe to Musk’s vision of Twitter, or Twitter 2.0 as he likes to call it. Reports are pouring in, which suggest that many people have either voluntarily and publicly resigned from their position at Twitter, or have simply refused to either accept or turn down Musk’s offer to continue with Twitter.

When Musk had announced that he would be fundamentally changing Twitter’s culture, he had sent an ultimatum to Twitter employees – They either have the option of choosing to stay with Twitter and continue, or they had the option to leave. People who choose not to respond to Musk’s ultimatum will be assumed to have chosen the option to leave.

 Zoë Schiffer of Platformer, Musk and his team are still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.

Twitter has alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended as of now. Schiffer claims in his report that this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company.

Musk and his team are also yet to determine who are staying and who are leaving. For now, they have only compiled the names of the people who have voted “Yes” to being a part of Twitter 2.0. Musk and his team are still trying to figure out the names of who have decided to leave. 

In the meantime, Twitter’s management has asked all employees to continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

Twitter’s offices will be reopened on November 21. Until then, no one barring a few people from Musk’s core team are allowed in Twitter’s premises. Certain reports suggest that certain business services have also been suspended for all employees.

