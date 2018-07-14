Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 14 July, 2018 14:34 IST

Elon Musk keen to visit India and tweets that he might arrive in "early 2019"

Elon Musk said India generally makes him hopeless when it comes to tough government regulations.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who just completed his three-day visit to China, has shown an interest in visiting India early 2019.

He has said India generally makes him hopeless when it comes to tough government regulations.

Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX , speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington in July 2017. Image: Reuters

Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX , speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington in July 2017. Image: Reuters

Replying to a tweet from a user, Musk who is also SpaceX's founder, said he is keen to be in India soon. "Probably early next year," Must replied to the user, who asked when does he plan to come to India.

Musk wants to roll out Tesla electric cars in India but the bureaucracy has forced him to apply the brakes on his plans till date.

He wanted to bring Tesla to India as early as the summer of 2017 but stringent local sourcing norms derailed his plans.

"Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately," Musk tweeted in May.

"Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should," added Musk.

Ahuja, a seasoned auto industry finance executive with 15 years experience at Ford Motor Company, joined Tesla Motors as Chief Financial Officer in 2010.

In 2017, Musk said Tesla's cars could come to India in the summer but there was no further news.

Musk later blamed the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for the delay in Tesla's entry into the Indian market.

"Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30 percent of parts must be locally sourced and the supply does not yet exist in India to support that," he had tweeted.

The Make in India's Twitter handle replied back to Musk: "@elonmusk With respect to news reports on launch plans of Tesla in India being delayed, please note some key clarifications#MakeInIndia".

Tesla was expected to enter India with Model 3 that sells for nearly $35,000.

Bullish on his Chinese dream, Elon Musk on 12 July said he had excellent meetings with senior leaders and will aim to invest long-term in the country.

He signed a preliminary agreement with the Shanghai government to build a Tesla Gigafactory in China that is expected to produce 500,000 electric vehicles per year — doubling the production capacity of Tesla.

Musk had earlier said that China's progress in advanced infrastructure is "more than 100 times faster than the US."

