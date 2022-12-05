Monday, December 05, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk is set to get two of Twitter’s biggest advertisers back, weeks after multiple brands paused Twitter ads 

Apple and Amazon will resume their ad spending on Twitter. Apple used to spend over $100 million a year before they paused their ad spends. Amazon will also spend $100 million over a year, once Twitter makes a few security tweaks to the company’s ads platform.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 05, 2022 12:10:03 IST

Elon Musk and his team at Twitter have finally started to steer the ship in the right direction it seems. Weeks after multiple brands and some of Twitter’s top advertisers had stopped advertising on the platform due to growing concerns about how the social media platform would moderate hate speech and bigoted content, two of Twitter’s top advertisers are finally back on the platform, and are spending heavily.

Elon Musk is set to get two of Twitter’s biggest advertisers back weeks after multiple brands paused Twitter ads 

Apple and Amazon will resume their ad spending on Twitter. Apple used to spend over $100 million a year before they paused their ad spending. Amazon will also spend $100 million over a year, once Twitter makes a few security tweaks to the company’s ads platform. Image Credit: AFP

Just last week, Elon Musk went after Apple, the largest advertiser on Twitter for suspending their ad spending on the platform. However, after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook over the content moderation policies that Apple’s App store enforces, and the fact that Apple charges a 30 per cent commission on transactions of apps that have a revenue of over $1 million, Musk has announced that Apple has resumed its ad spends on Twitter.

Apple, on average, used to spend over $100 million a year on Twitter ads alone, before they decided to halt their ad spending on the platform. Going forward, it is expected that Apple will increase its ad spending. 

Along with Apple, Amazon will also be resuming their ad spending on the platform. Amazon, just like Apple, will also spend about $100 million a year. 

Zoe Schiffer of Platformer tweeted that Amazon is just waiting for some security tweaks to the company’s ads platform, before they resume their ad spending.

Elon Musk assuaged all worries that brands and advertisers would have about content moderation on the platform, when Musk decided to suspend Kanye West’s Twitter account, after his most recent anti-semitic comments, and Tweets supporting Hitler and Nazism.

Since Musk took over, Twitter lost nearly 50 of its top 100 advertisers on the platform. Up until a week ago, about a third of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers had not advertised on the platform for over two weeks.

Musk had to react quickly to news about Apple pulling out of Twitter ad spending, and in a way that restored the relationship between Apple and Twitter. Seeing one of the biggest advertisers pulling out of Twitter would have caused other advertisers to pull out as well. Or, they might have been put in a position to leverage Apple’s decision to quit to get a better deal.

While the looming recession and economic churn that certain tech companies like Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft are facing, maybe a reason why brands are reducing their ad spends and marketing budgets across social media platforms, the fact that Twitter has become so volatile is particularly concerning for brands and people who manage their brand’s ad-spending on Twitter.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Apple stopping its ad-spends on Twitter is a big concern for Elon Musk

Nov 29, 2022
Apple stopping its ad-spends on Twitter is a big concern for Elon Musk
First to hack into iPhone, tech prodigy who trolled Tesla, joins Elon Musk at Twitter

Tech Prodigy

First to hack into iPhone, tech prodigy who trolled Tesla, joins Elon Musk at Twitter

Nov 23, 2022
Twitter owner Elon Musk signals new 'war' against Apple over its tight control over App Store

NewsTracker

Twitter owner Elon Musk signals new 'war' against Apple over its tight control over App Store

Nov 29, 2022
Elon Musk vs Apple: World's richest man sets up showdown with most valuable public company

ConnectTheDots

Elon Musk vs Apple: World's richest man sets up showdown with most valuable public company

Nov 29, 2022
Twitter to stay on iPhone as Elon Musk meets Tim Cook, clears air

NewsTracker

Twitter to stay on iPhone as Elon Musk meets Tim Cook, clears air

Dec 01, 2022
Elon Musk is picking a fight with Apple, and no, it has got nothing to do with free speech

Elon Musk is picking a fight with Apple, and no, it has got nothing to do with free speech

Nov 29, 2022

science

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022
The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022