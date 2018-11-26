Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk is adamant he wants to live on Mars despite its known threats: report

Musk said that a voyage to Mars will cost at least a couple of hundred thousand dollars.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 26, 2018 17:02 PM IST

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said there's "70 percent chance that he will go to Mars", despite a "good chance" of him not surviving either on his way or after landing, the media reported.

"We've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I… am just really fired up about," Musk was quoted as saying in an interview with Axios on HBO on Sunday, the CNET reported.

"I'm talking about moving there," said a thrilled Musk, as he spoke about his ambition.

Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and Founder of the Boring Company. Reuters

Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and Founder of the Boring Company. Reuters

He, however, agreed that the risks were high.

"Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth," Musk said, adding "There's a good chance of death."

Even if you make it to Mars, you could still end up dying in its harsh conditions, but Musk remains certain he wants to go.

"There's lots of people who climb mountains. People die on Mount Everest all the time," Musk said. "They still like doing it for the challenge."

The SpaceX founder cautioned though that for those who want to go to the Red Planet they need to start saving because a voyage to Mars will cost "around a couple of hundred thousand dollars".

Musk's spaceship designed for interplanetary travel 'Starship' (formerly known as the BFR) is a fully reusable vehicle designed to take humans and supplies to Mars and also to dramatically cut travel time within Earth.

This two-stage vehicle — composed of a Booster and a Ship — is designed to eventually replace the company's Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and the Dragon spacecraft.

It is designed to service all Earth orbit needs as well as the Moon and Mars.

Starship is also set to fly a private passenger — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — to Moon and is scheduled to start in 2023.

Maezawa, 42, is the founder and CEO of Zozo, the largest online fashion retailer in Japan.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

SpaceX

Elon Musk renames SpaceX's BFR spacecraft for Mars colonisation to Starship

Nov 20, 2018

Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company to launch its first test tunnel in Los Angeles

Nov 18, 2018

Reusable rocketry

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

Nov 18, 2018

Satellites

SpaceX program gets approval to send 12,000 internet satellites into orbit: Report

Nov 18, 2018

NASA

NASA to probe workplace culture at SpaceX, Boeing as their astronauts gear up for ISS

Nov 21, 2018

Satellite services

US allows expansion of SpaceX, TeleSat Canada into satellite-based internet services

Nov 16, 2018

science

petroleum

NASA makes a surprise request for petroleum developments in the Arctic Ocean

Nov 26, 2018

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018