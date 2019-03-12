Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

The US Securities and Exchange Commission had asked the court to hold Elon Musk in contempt.

Reuters Mar 12, 2019 16:03:06 IST

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk shot back against US securities regulators on Monday, arguing in a filing that his recent tweet about the electric vehicle maker’s production volume did not violate his fraud settlement and he cannot be held in contempt.

Musk’s “single, immaterial” tweet to his more than 24 million Twitter followers claiming the electric vehicle-maker would produce around 500,000 cars in 2019 also complied with company’s communication policy for senior executives, a condition of the settlement, lawyers for the Tesla chief wrote in a filing in federal court in Manhattan.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission had asked the court to hold Musk in contempt, saying his 19 Feb. tweet violated a September fraud settlement barring him from sharing material information about Tesla on social media without the company’s pre-approval.

“This contempt action, following Musk’s sincerely-held criticism of the SEC on 60 Minutes, also reflects concerning and unprecedented overreach on the part of the SEC,” the filing said.

Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk. image: Reuters

In December, Musk said in a “60 Minutes” interview that: “I do not have respect for the SEC.”

The settlement between Musk, Tesla and the SEC resolved an SEC lawsuit over claims Musk made on Twitter in August that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The SEC called those tweets “false and misleading” and a go-private deal never materialized.

As part of that settlement, Musk stepped down as the company’s chairman and he and Tesla agreed to pay $20 million each in fines.

The renewed public battle between Tesla’s chief executive and the top US securities regulator adds pressure on Musk, the public face of Tesla, who is struggling to make the company profitable after cutting the price of its Model 3 sedan to $35,000.

Tesla has backed off a plan to close all its US stores and said it will instead raise prices of its higher-end vehicles by about 3 percent on average.

In the filing, Musk’s lawyers said his tweet was a “proud and optimistic restatement of publicly disclosed information.”

Musk corrected his tweet four hours later to say that the “annualized production rate” at year-end 2019 would probably be about 500,000, with deliveries expected to be about 400,000.

Moreover, Musk has exhibited self-censorship in dramatically reducing the volume of tweets since the settlement, they wrote, adding that the SEC’s request, if granted, would raise free speech issues.

“This self-censorship is reflective of his commitment to adhering to the Order and avoiding unnecessary disputes with the SEC,” they wrote in the filing.

Musk called the regulator the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” on Twitter after the settlement, and tweeted that “something is broken with SEC oversight” just one day after the agency started pursuing the contempt order.

Legal experts have said the SEC could now pursue multiple avenues, including a higher fine, imposing further restrictions on Musk’s activities or removing him from Tesla’s board or helm.

Tesla published a new communications policy in December for senior executives as part of the settlement. It called for Tesla’s general counsel and a newly designated in-house securities law attorney to pre-approve any written statements about Tesla that could be material.

A disclosure controls committee, made up of board members Brad Buss, Antonio Gracias and James Murdoch, was tasked with overseeing compliance with the new policy.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Tesla

US SEC pursuing a contempt order against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for offensive tweets

Feb 26, 2019
US SEC pursuing a contempt order against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for offensive tweets
Tesla offers for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3; profits to come in Q1 2019

Model 3

Tesla offers for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3; profits to come in Q1 2019

Mar 01, 2019
Elon Musk in trouble with US SEC yet again for tweeting about Tesla production

Elon Musk in trouble with US SEC yet again for tweeting about Tesla production

Feb 26, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Mar 11, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk changes his display name on Twitter to 'Elon Tusk'

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk changes his display name on Twitter to 'Elon Tusk'

Feb 28, 2019
Elon Musk says production of $35,000 version of Model 3 to start this month

Tesla

Elon Musk says production of $35,000 version of Model 3 to start this month

Mar 05, 2019

science

National Ganga Council chaired by PM Modi hasn't met once since its start in 2016

National Ganga Council chaired by PM Modi hasn't met once since its start in 2016

Mar 12, 2019
Our Milky Way galaxy weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses, Hubble & Gaia estimate

Astronomy

Our Milky Way galaxy weighs 1.5 trillion solar masses, Hubble & Gaia estimate

Mar 12, 2019
Salt is bad for you – but how it affects the body is still a big scientific debate

Salt

Salt is bad for you – but how it affects the body is still a big scientific debate

Mar 12, 2019
Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Energycane

Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Mar 12, 2019