Friday, November 25, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk confirms that Twitter will be reinstating most banned accounts in the coming weeks

Of the 3 million followers of Elon Musk voted in the poll, about 72 per cent voted 'yes' to reinstate most banned accounts on Twitter. Starting next week, we will see a lot of accounts being reinstated that were affected by Twitter bans.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 25, 2022 10:47:48 IST

A couple of days ago, Elon Musk asked his followers via a Twitter poll if the social media platform should give amnesty to people who were banned from the platform and reinstate their banned accounts.

Elon Musk confirms that Twitter will be reinstating most banned accounts in the coming weeks

Of the 3 Million of Elon Musk’s followers who voted in the poll, about 72 per cent voted ‘yes’ to reinstate most banned accounts on Twitter. Image Credit: AFP

Because most of his followers voted ‘Yes’ overwhelmingly, the Twitter and Tesla CEO has now announced that Twitter will be reinstating most of the banned accounts starting next week. Most of the accounts that have been banned, and which did not break local laws will be restored over the next few weeks.

About 72.4 per cent of all respondents who took part in the pool voted “yes” toward unbanning accounts, from a pool of slightly more than 3 million votes. Although it is difficult to know who voted and in which direction, the poll was conducted among Musk’s followers, so it wouldn’t be wise to say that the vote reflects the true conscience of the users on the platform.

Elon Musk reinstating these banned accounts is the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.

The decision to reverse years of moderation work at Twitter effectively trashes Musk’s original promise: to create a diverse council that would help adjudicate serious moderation decisions. Musk backed away from that idea by later blaming “political/social activist groups” for breaking an alleged “deal.” There has been no vetting or verification of Musk’s claims on this. Moreover, advertisers and brands have all been clear about why they have suspended their ad spends on the platform.

It’s still not clear which accounts will be allowed back. Musk said accounts that have “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” would not be granted “amnesty,” but without a functional moderation policy or content moderation team for that matter, it will be difficult for Twitter to determine who all are eligible to have their accounts reinstated as per Musk’s new dictum.

Even Musk has expressed some bare-minimum standards beyond breaking the law. Musk has stated that he would not want people like notable conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to be back on the platform for “engaging in egregious spam” and propagating a false and harmful lie.

 For those who are unaware, Alex Jones has often claimed that several mass shootings in the US were staged and performed by actors. The controversial right-wing political commentator has also claimed that people and families who claim to be victims of mass shootings are paid actors employed by left-leaning political activists.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter amnesty: Elon Musk proposes letting nearly everyone back on the platform whom Twitter had banned 

Nov 24, 2022
Twitter amnesty: Elon Musk proposes letting nearly everyone back on the platform whom Twitter had banned 
Zomato takes dig at Elon Musk over Twitter’s current scenario; have a look

Zomato takes dig at Elon Musk over Twitter’s current scenario; have a look

Nov 22, 2022
Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet throws left-liberals in a tizzy; memes show him with tilak, as RSS activist

NewsTracker

Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet throws left-liberals in a tizzy; memes show him with tilak, as RSS activist

Nov 22, 2022
Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Twitter

Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Nov 15, 2022
Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Twitter

Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Nov 16, 2022
Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Twitter

Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Nov 18, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022