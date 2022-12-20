Tuesday, December 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO to attract Saudi investors? Has Jared Kushner brokered the deal?

Just hours before he put up the poll asking if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk met Jared Kushner and some Saudi and Qatari moguls at the FIFA World Cup Final. Musk, who has been looking for investors for Twitter, has allegedly been told to step away as CEO by the Saudis


Mehul Reuben DasDec 20, 2022 16:08:28 IST

Elon Musk had long ago announced that he does not want to be the CEO of any of his companies, and that he would much rather spend his time working with the engineers at SpaceX, Tesla and some of his other companies.

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO to attract Saudi investors_ Has Jared Kushner brokered the deal_ (1)

Just hours before he put up the poll asking if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk met Jared Kushner and some Saudi and Qatari moguls at the FIFA World Cup Final. Musk, who has been looking for investors for Twitter, has allegedly been told to step away as CEO by the Saudis. Image Credit: AFP

So when Musk put up a poll, asking his Twitter followers on whether he should step down as the CEO of the social media platform, many people started assuming that this was his way of announcing that he would be stepping away from the role, because that’s what the people on Twitter wanted. That way, if and when Twitter goes bankrupt, he would have been able to shirk some responsibility.

However, things are not as straightforward as it seems. Before he put up the poll, Elon Musk was spotted at the finals of the Qatar World Cup, between Argentina and France. Musk was spotted with Jared Kushner the son-in-law of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. 

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO to attract Saudi investors_ Has Jared Kushner brokered the deal_

Musk met up with a bunch of Saudi and Qatari people. The meeting was also attended by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who allegedly tried to broker a deal between Musk and a bunch of businessmen. Image Credit: Doha News

Apparently, Musk, who has been looking for private investors to buy privately held shares of Twitter, was in Qatar to have a meeting with a few people from Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, and see, if they would be willing to invest in Twitter.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law has a number of business ventures in Saudi Arabia, and has a lot of close ties to some of the most prominent members of Saudi Royal family. Earlier this year, the New York Times had discovered that Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, managed over $2.5 billion, of which about $2 billion is from Saudi Arabia, mainly Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Evidently, ever since Musk put up the poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO, several people have speculated that the timing of the poll suggests that Musk has already selected someone to replace him as Twitter’s CEO. Or, that he has finally started taking the process of finding his replacement seriously.


Apparently, a few people from the Saudi royal family have decided to back Elon Musk and invest in Twitter. However, they have set the condition that Musk needs to step away from the position of CEO and appoint someone else. 

This claim seems to be supported by the timing of Musk’s tweet and the fact that he attended the final with Jared Kushner, who apparently tried to broker the deal between the Saudis and Musk. There is a strong possibility that Kushner is either appointed to a significant position at Twitter, or perhaps even made CEO, although the chances of that happening are slim. Or, there is the alternate possibility that Kushner gets stock options in a number of Musk’s companies, namely Tesla and perhaps even Twitter.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Germany raises alarm on media freedom after Twitter suspends journalists critical of Elon Musk

Dec 16, 2022
Germany raises alarm on media freedom after Twitter suspends journalists critical of Elon Musk
Why did Twitter suspend accounts of several journalists without any explanation?

NewsTracker

Why did Twitter suspend accounts of several journalists without any explanation?

Dec 17, 2022
Twitter to reinstate accounts of journalists who 'doxxed' Musk's location

NewsTracker

Twitter to reinstate accounts of journalists who 'doxxed' Musk's location

Dec 17, 2022
After 'Twitter Files', new feature to be rolled out to let users know if they have been 'shadowbanned'

NewsTracker

After 'Twitter Files', new feature to be rolled out to let users know if they have been 'shadowbanned'

Dec 09, 2022
'Both social media company and crime scene': Elon Musk's latest comments on Twitter spark row

NewsTracker

'Both social media company and crime scene': Elon Musk's latest comments on Twitter spark row

Dec 12, 2022
Elon Musk reportedly threatens to fire and sue Twitter employees who leak information to the press

Twitter

Elon Musk reportedly threatens to fire and sue Twitter employees who leak information to the press

Dec 12, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022