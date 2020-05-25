Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
Eid 2020 recharge plan: BSNL launches new Rs 786 prepaid plan with 30 GB data, full talktime and 90 days validity

The promotional plan will be available for 30 days and will come with full talktime of Rs 786 and 30 GB high-speed data.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2020 16:56:12 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a special Rs. 786 prepaid plan for Ramzan and Eid. The state-owned telecom regulator is offering the combo voucher with both talktime and data.

Image: Reuters.

BSNL Kerala has posted the announcement on Twitter revealing that the special plan will have 90 days validity.

Every year during Ramzan and Eid, BSNL releases recharge plans for its customers that come with a host of benefits.

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL has also launched a Rs 699 plan which has a validity of 180 days. It comes with 500 MB data per day. The plan has unlimited free call service to any network within the country and offers 100 SMS per day.

To activate the BSNL Ramzan offer on your prepaid number, you can visit the BSNL website or app and recharge your account.

BSNL has been providing a number of benefits to its users. The telecom company is also offering a full talktime for Rs 190 for four days starting 23 May. The offer was announced by BSNL for customers in Tamil Nadu circle.

Last month, BSNL had launched two special tariff vouchers of Rs 693 and Rs 1,212. They come with a validity of 365 days.

The Rs 1,212 voucher offers 500 GB data, while Rs. 693 plan has 300 GB data benefit. The plans, however, do not provide voice calling or SMS facilities.

The special tariff vouchers are currently available only in select circles for customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

