BSNL launches new plans in Andhra, Telangana circles; offers 500 GB data for 365 days at Rs 1,212

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two special tariff vouchers of Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 that comes with a validity of 365 days.

The voucher of Rs 1,212 offers 500GB data, while Rs 693 plan has 300GB data benefit. According to a report by Telecomtalk, the state-run telecom operator is not providing voice calling or SMS benefits in either of the newly launched plans.

The special tariff vouchers are currently available only in select circles for customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

To check if these prepaid plans are available in your city, you can visit BSNL's mobile app or its official website.

The plans come as a boon for people who are working from home amid the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus. If BSNL 3G runs smoothly in your area, these plans can be availed for seamless internet services for the next 365 days.

The government-owned company already offers a number of special tariff vouchers starting from Rs 16 and going up to Rs 1,498.

BSNL also has a plan of Rs 551 with a validity of 90 days and provides 5GB data benefit each day. The plan comes with calling and SMS benefits.

