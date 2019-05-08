tech2 News Staff

Dyson, a home appliance company based out of UK, has unveiled three new products for the Indian market — Dyson Lightcycle task light, Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan, and the Dyson V11 Absolute. The devices have been launched at Rs 39,990, Rs 25,990 and Rs 52,900 respectively.

Dyson Lightcycle task light

Dyson Lightcycle is a task light that Dyson says has been engineered to reduce eye strain and provide the right light for the time of day. The task light is said to support your body clock and has local daylight tracking, which continuously adjusts your colour temperature as per lighting conditions on the outside.

It is designed to reduce eye strain and has over 1,000 Lux brightness with glare protection and low optical flicker. The light quality is maintained for a mind-boggling 60 years, which can be attributed to the Heat Pipe technology. The task light can be connected to the Dyson Link app. The task light will start selling India from 15 May.

Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier

The Pure Cool Me uses Dyson's Core Flow technology, which is said to project a stream of clean and cool air around you. The HEPA filter in the air purifier captures 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, says Dyson. The device also has an Activated carbon filter, which absorbs and traps gases, odour and household fumes such as VOCs.

The air purifier also has intelligent lighting to track ambient light, and automatically dim or brighten the built-in LCD screen. There is also a Sleep timer feature, which will turn off the device after a pre-set time that could range from 30 min to 8 hours. The air purifier will start selling in India from 1 June.

Dyson V11 Absolute

A successor to the V10, Dyson says that the V11 Absolute is by far its most powerful and intelligent vacuum cleaner. The V11 is said to deep clean anywhere and has intelligent run time and power optimisations. It has up to 60 minutes of fade-free floor cleaning power backup and is powered by the new V11 digital motor by Dyson.

The V11 has easy mode switching between Eco, Auto and Boost modes and it is said to capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The V11 Absolute will be available in India 8 May onwards.

