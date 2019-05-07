Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Dyson's new report warns of hazardous effect of hidden dust particles on our health

Dyson's cord-free vacuum cleaner claimed to have captured a total of 12,491 grams of hidden dust.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 19:57:07 IST

Dyson, a company based in the UK, is known for making air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, hair care accessories and more. Over the past year, the company has been conducting an extensive analysis of the pollutants in our homes. The research was conducted by Dyson and FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC) and was done over a period of six weeks in households in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The remote clicks and sticks to the top of the air purifier's body perfectly.

The report, called as Indian Household Hidden Dust Study 2018, which was released today on World Asthma Day 2019, has indicated dog and cockroach allergens, dust mites, bacteria are quite common in Indian households.

"Dust mite and cockroach allergens are common triggers of all-year-round allergy and asthma symptoms. Most of the times, the problem is too small to notice – while the home might appear clean, it is the dust and dirt that can cause allergic reactions” said Vikram Jaggi, Director of the Asthma Chest & Allergy Centres.

In numerical terms, Dyson has said that on an average in each home, there happens to be 74 grams of dust in sofas, 93 grams of dust in mattresses, 115 grams of dust in carpets. The dust is one of the main factors which causes allergy and could harm you.

The report also indicates that Cockroach allergens are microscopic and can be found in their saliva, faeces and body.

"Many might be surprised that by investigating the hidden dust from these homes we found that cockroach allergens, dust mites, mould and bacteria were commonly present. Often not visible, these dust particles can trigger allergy symptoms particularly in people who are predisposed towards allergies,” says Shantanu Khandelwal, CEO, FICCI Research and Analysis Centre.

Dyson Cord-free V7.

Dyson's cord-free vacuum cleaner claimed to have captured a total of 12,491 grams of hidden dust. The 125,000rpm spin speed gives the vaccum cleaner powerful suction which the company claims can weed out dust particles where it is difficult to reach. Dyson also says that its vaccum cleaner can capture 99.97% fine dust as small as 0.3 microns.

Dyson is selling the V7, V8 and V10 line-up of vacuum cleaners in India, with prices between Rs 22,900 and Rs 45,900.

 

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

