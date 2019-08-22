Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
Donald Trump on Tim Cook: He is a great executive because he calls me and others don't

"Others go out and hire very expensive consultants. Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly," said Trump.


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 12:12:43 IST

US President Donald Trump recently had dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook, where the two discussed among many things, the on-going US-China trade war. They discussed the impact tariffs would have on Apple's business, with Cook expressing worry that the US-China trade war would end up benefitting its rival Samsung. 

We also learnt that Trump likes Cook.

According to CNBC, Trump while speaking to reporters outside the White House said that Cook was a great executive because he would call Trump whereas others wouldn't.

Donald Trump on Tim Cook: He is a great executive because he calls me and others dont

Tim Cook and Donald Trump. Image: Reuters

"Others go out and hire very expensive consultants. Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly," said Trump. If anyone thought Trump admired Cook for the fact that he was the CEO of Apple, one of the most valuable companies in the world, they would be mistaken.

For Cook, it just makes business sense to keep a close eye on the ongoing US-China trade war, and always have Trump's ear, as most of Apple products are assembled in China. There are already speculations that the AirPods, Watch, HomePod may get expensive as they are not included in the temporary reprieve on tariffs by the Trump administration, and are expected to face a 10 percent levy from 1 September. Trump wants Apple to make its products in the US, according to CNBC. No wonder Cook speaks directly to Trump.

When Cook told Trump about the 10 percent levy on smartphones would end up giving its rival Samsung (which manufactures its phones in South Korea) an undue advantage, the Trump administration decided to waive off tariffs on smartphones and laptops. Trump said that he "gotta help him out short-term because it's a great American company."

Earlier this year, Trump had mistakenly called Tim Cook as Tim Apple which was hilarious. Cook, on his part, took it sportingly and even changed his Twitter handle to Tim Apple for some time. Trump is known for using nicknames and 'mispronouncing names' of people such as "Jeff Bozo" in reference to Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Last year, he had called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson "Marillyn Lockheed."

