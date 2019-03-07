tech2 News Staff

Donald Trump is known for forgetting facts and names of people he is mentioning in his speeches. Last year he gaffed up Lockheed Martin CEO's name by calling her Marillyn Lockheed when her actual name is Marillyn Hewson. Trump has now messed up again and this time it's the Cupertino-based tech giant that's involved.

While Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is pretty well known in tech circle and beyond, the President of the US apparently does not remember his full name. At an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting today Donald Trump called Tim Cook as Tim Apple.

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

It didn't appear that this was a jolly way of Trump associating Tim with the company he managed because for the entirety of the speech Trump referred to Tim Cook as only Tim. Nor did Trump continue his sentence after saying Tim Apple, like "Thank you Tim... Apple is doing great.”

No, it felt as though Trump had forgotten the last name of one of the tech industry's biggest mogul. Perhaps Trump only associates people with the company they run. Perhaps that's how he had saved Tim Cook's number on his phone. Or the most obvious answer is that he forgot his name.

The next names on his hitlist could possibly be 'Elon Tesla' or 'Mark Facebook'.

Twitter did not take it too kindly. Have a look at it yourself.

And of course Jeff Failing Washington Post. — AlexStein (@GulfJacketGuy) March 6, 2019

Apple Cook would have been funnier — francesfarmersrevenge (@francesfarmers1) March 6, 2019

I’m looking forward to him meeting Bill Microsoft & Mark Facebook. — FPL Partridge (@FPL_Partridge) March 6, 2019

I wonder if he’s spoken with Elon TeslaSpaceXSolarCity — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple is an American icon just like the famous innovators Thomas Lightbulb and Henry Car — Scott (@wskinne3) March 6, 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.