Donald Trump 'forgets' Apple CEO's name, calls him Tim Apple; Twitter reacts

At an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting today Trump called Tim Cook as Tim Apple.

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 11:23:56 IST

Donald Trump is known for forgetting facts and names of people he is mentioning in his speeches. Last year he gaffed up Lockheed Martin CEO's name by calling her Marillyn Lockheed when her actual name is Marillyn Hewson. Trump has now messed up again and this time it's the Cupertino-based tech giant that's involved.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

While Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is pretty well known in tech circle and beyond, the President of the US apparently does not remember his full name. At an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting today Donald Trump called Tim Cook as Tim Apple.

It didn't appear that this was a jolly way of Trump associating Tim with the company he managed because for the entirety of the speech Trump referred to Tim Cook as only Tim. Nor did Trump continue his sentence after saying Tim Apple, like "Thank you Tim... Apple is doing great.”

No, it felt as though Trump had forgotten the last name of one of the tech industry's biggest mogul. Perhaps Trump only associates people with the company they run. Perhaps that's how he had saved Tim Cook's number on his phone. Or the most obvious answer is that he forgot his name.

The next names on his hitlist could possibly be 'Elon Tesla' or 'Mark Facebook'.

Twitter did not take it too kindly. Have a look at it yourself.

