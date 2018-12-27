Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Donald Trump is the worst perpetrator of fake news in the United States, says UN Special Rapporteur David Kaye

David Kaye also said that governments are real offenders when it comes to the spread of fake news.

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 16:59 PM IST

The worst perpetrator of false information is Donald Trump, the President of the United States according to UN Special Rapporteur David Kaye.

An interview published in Digital Rights Monitor, Kaye said, "Governments are real offenders when it comes to disinformation. Governments are putting out false information. In my own country, the United States, the worst perpetrator of false information is the President of the United States."

Kaye is a professor of law at University of California, Irvine and has also been serving as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Expression and Opinion since 2014.

In the interview, Kaye highlighted threats to online freedom of expression and the role that journalists play in bringing fake news to light. What caught most people's attention was how he described Donald Trump.

Representational image. Image: Pixabay

Representational image. Image: Pixabay

Kaye believes that the problems of fake news are understood well by journalists, and proactive reporting about privacy violations is the need of the hour.

The image the 2018 Freedom House report paints isn't the best — internet freedom worsened in 26 countries, out of a total of 65 countries which were studied. It also pointed out that a significant number of countries were increasing surveillance to fight fake news.

In India itself, the past week saw two notifications from the Government of India along similar lines — MHA notified 10 agencies empowering them to get any information through any computer and MEITY proposed changes to the IT Act to address the issue of fake news with the possibility of breaking encryption for some online intermediaries.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

NewsTracker

Vladimir Putin welcomes Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from war-torn Syria

Dec 20, 2018

NewsTracker

US judge orders North Korea to pay $501 million over death of American student Otto Warmbier allegedly tortured by Pyongyang

Dec 25, 2018

NewsTracker

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres calls on stakeholders to ensure peaceful General Election in Bangladesh

Dec 27, 2018

Climate Change

COP24 Poland: UN chief Antonio Guterres to nudge climate negotiators on Paris rulebook

Dec 13, 2018

LinkedIn

LinkedIn co-founder unknowingly funded disinformation effort in Alabama elections

Dec 27, 2018

Climate change talks: COP24 fails to adopt key report as US pitches fossil fuels, India and Australia keep mum

Dec 13, 2018

science

2018 in Palaeontology

Five reasons why 2018 was a big, big year for fossils, evolution and palaeontology

Dec 27, 2018

Super Blood Wolf Moon on 20-21 Jan to be only total lunar eclipse till 2021

Dec 27, 2018

Environment

Recycling all the world's plastic could buy you Apple, Microsoft and the NFL

Dec 27, 2018

Anak Krakatua

Indonesia's Krakatua volcano captured in satellite images shows collapse before tsunami

Dec 27, 2018