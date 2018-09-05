Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
Reuters 05 September, 2018 21:53 IST

Donald Trump accuses social media companies of election interference: Report

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump accused social media companies of political bias.

US President Donald Trump accused social media companies of interfering with the upcoming congressional elections, without appearing to offer any evidence, in an interview published on Wednesday ahead of congressional testimonies from top social media executives.

Referring to companies such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, Trump, a Republican, told the Daily Caller in an interview conducted on Tuesday “I think they already have” interfered in the 6 Nov election.

The report gave no other details.

Trump’s accusation added to recent charges he and Republican lawmakers have made of political bias against conservatives by social media companies and search engines.

Donald Trump is now accusing social media firms of meddling with elections. Reuters.

“The true interference in the last election was that — if you look at all, virtually all of those companies are super liberal companies in favour of Hillary Clinton,” he said, referring to his Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election.

Google and other tech companies have denied political bias.

Republican lawmakers may raise issues of political bias in Wednesday’s hearing in the Senate Intelligence Committee, where Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will testify.

The executives are expected to defend their companies against what lawmakers see as a failure to combat foreign efforts to influence US politics.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 campaign with the aim of tilting the election in Trump’s favour, a finding that Moscow has denied.

The United States also has said foreign entities continue to attempt to sow discord in the US political system.

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

