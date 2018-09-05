Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 05 September, 2018 20:50 IST

Top Facebook, Twitter execs answer senate questions on election interference in US

Google refused to dispatch a top executive to the hearings, sparking the committee's ire.

Top executives from Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc will defend their companies in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday over what lawmakers see as a failure to combat continuing foreign efforts to influence U.S. politics.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who will testify alongside Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, will acknowledge to the Senate Intelligence Committee that the company was too slow to respond to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election and American society, but insist it is doing better.

“We’ve removed hundreds of pages and accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour — meaning they misled others about who they were and what they were doing,” Sandberg said in written testimony released on Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. Reuters.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. Reuters.

Facebook, Twitter and other technology firms have been on the defensive for many months over political influence activity on their sites as well as concerns over user privacy.

Before the hearing, U.S. President Donald Trump, without appearing to offer any evidence, accused the companies themselves of interfering in the upcoming U.S. mid-term elections in November, telling the Daily Caller that social media firms are “super liberal.”

Trump told the conservative news outlet in an interview conducted on Tuesday that “I think they already have” interfered in the Nov. 6 election. The report gave no other details.

Executives from the companies, which have repeatedly denied any political bias, have travelled to Washington several times to testify in Congress, including 10 hours of questioning of Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg over two days in April.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has been looking into Russian efforts to influence U.S. public opinion throughout President Donald Trump’s presidency, after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that entities backed by the Kremlin had sought to boost his chances of winning the White House in 2016.

Moscow denies involvement, and Trump — backed by some of his fellow Republicans in Congress - has repeatedly dismissed investigations of the issue as a partisan witch hunt or hoax.

Some Republicans have also charged social media companies with bias against Trump and other conservatives. Twitter’s Dorsey was to follow his Senate testimony on Wednesday morning with an appearance at an afternoon hearing looking at that issue in the House of Representatives.

Dorsey will tell the House Energy and Commerce Committee that Twitter “does not use political ideology to make any decisions,” according to written testimony also made public on Tuesday.

Trump faulted Twitter on July 26, without citing any evidence, for limiting the visibility of prominent Republicans through a practice known as shadow banning.

Last week Trump accused Google’s search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding “fair media” coverage of him, vowing to address the situation without providing evidence or giving details of action he might take.

Republicans control majorities in both the Senate and House, but the House’s approach to the election issue has been far more partisan than in the Senate.

In the Senate, both the Republican Intelligence Committee chairman, Richard Burr, and Democratic vice chairman, Mark Warner, said they called Wednesday’s hearing to press the social media companies to do more.

They also asked Alphabet Inc’s Google to send a top executive to testify, but declined its offer to dispatch Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker rather than Alphabet Chief Executive Larry Page, saying it wanted a top corporate decision-maker.

Google did release written “testimony” from Walker ahead of the hearing, even though he was not expected to appear. Like Sandberg, Walker said in his statement that the company was taking the issue of foreign interference in politics very seriously.

A committee spokesperson said Walker’s “commentary” was not testimony, adding, “We wish his enthusiasm for participating in the company’s public hearing extended to his company’s senior leadership, and that they were willing to answer the committee’s questions.”

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

social media

Facebook, Twitter to face US Congress over efforts to combat foreign influences

Sep 05, 2018

Social Media

Facebook, Twitter, Google to testify on how they respond to foreign influence

Aug 30, 2018

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey unsure of how to contain misuse of freedom of speech

Aug 22, 2018

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before US House panel on 5 September

Aug 25, 2018

Twitter

Twitter may use a tombstone picture to flag posts that violate company policy

Sep 04, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to soon rollout Facebook-like threaded conversations, status indicator

Sep 01, 2018

science

Climate change

Action on climate change can add $26 trillion to world economy by 2030: Experts

Sep 05, 2018

Satellites

NASA's FOXSI mission takes its third flight to study the Sun's X-rays this month

Sep 05, 2018

Planet Nine

Is there a Planet Nine out there, hiding in the far ends of our Solar System?

Sep 05, 2018

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018