Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

DJI Osmo Action camera launched at $349; GoPro Hero 7 finally has competition

The lens filters and a front-facing screen are the new Osmi Action's highlights.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 10:58:59 IST

DJI has launched a new Osmo Action camera, which will stand directly in competition with GoPro's new Hero 7. It is priced at $349 and is already available for purchase on Amazon (US only for now). GoPro Hero 7 (review), on the other hand, costs $369 in the US and about Rs 31,000 in India.

The highlight of the Osmo Action camera is that it comes with a dual display, one at the front and one at back, which makes it much easier to frame shots of yourself. The camera also comes with a screwable lens covers that allows you to replace cracked glass or add an ND filter to the lens.

The rear display of the new Osmo Action is a 2.24-inch panel, and both the front and back display feature 750-nit brightness. It has 12 MP 1/2.3-inch sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, that offers a 145-degree field-of-view. The camera weighs about 124 gm.

DJI Osmo Action camera launched at 9; GoPro Hero 7 finally has competition

DJI Osmo Action.

Additionally, the camera supports 4K videos at 60 fps, along with support for HDR. The camera will also let you shoot 8x slow-mo videos at 1080p at 240 fps. It has a video bitrate of 100 Mbps and also comes with a RAW photo mode.

The Osmo Action camera can apparently offer 63 minutes of battery life at 4K setting, and up to 135 minutes at 1080p with stabilisation off.

DJI also touts that the camera's Electronic image stabilisation can offer 'rocksteady' results.

In addition to that, the Osmo Action is waterproof to 11 m or 60 m with a special case.

DJI is also building an ecosystem of accessories, including a charging hub that can top up three batteries at once and a floating handle to make sure the camera doesn’t sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

GoPro

GoPro's flagship camera, Hero7 Black, introduced for Rs 37,000 with HyperSmooth

Sep 20, 2018
GoPro's flagship camera, Hero7 Black, introduced for Rs 37,000 with HyperSmooth
GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White launched at Rs 35,500, will be available from 3 March

GoPro

GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White launched at Rs 35,500, will be available from 3 March

Mar 01, 2019
GoPro Hero 7 variants leaked at an in-store display ahead of expected launch

Hero 7

GoPro Hero 7 variants leaked at an in-store display ahead of expected launch

Sep 03, 2018
GoPro Hero 7 Black review: Expensive but comes with the best video stabilisation

Hero 7 Black

GoPro Hero 7 Black review: Expensive but comes with the best video stabilisation

Oct 11, 2018
Sony RX0 II with flip-up screen, super slow-mo recording at 1,000 fps launched at $700

Sony

Sony RX0 II with flip-up screen, super slow-mo recording at 1,000 fps launched at $700

Mar 26, 2019
Consumer drone business struggles, but enterprise market looks promising

Consumer drone business struggles, but enterprise market looks promising

Nov 14, 2016

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019