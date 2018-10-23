Xiaomi is hosting its annual festive sale called the ‘Diwali with Mi’, which has kicked off today, that is 23 October across Xiaomi’s online and offline platforms. The sale will conclude on 25 October on mi.com, whereas at the Mi Store, the sale will go on till 7 November.

As part of the sale, every year, Xiaomi also hosts a Re 1 flash sale, where each day, a new product is listed, which can be purchased just for a rupee. This time, these flash sales will kick off at 4.00 pm every day on mi.com.

The product that is going up on the Re 1 flash sale for today is the new Poco F1. If you are interested to get your hands on the device for just a buck, here’s a step-by-step process to do so.

Be ready!

Just like any Xiaomi flash sale, the Re 1 sale also means that the smartphones may just go out of the stock in a flash of the phone’s sale going live. This means, that a few minutes prior to the sale going live, you must open the mi.com website, and stay ready. So that as soon as the Re 1 flash sale goes live, you can crazy-click on the buy button.

Keep your deets ready!

Once you have the phone in your cart, quickly add in your card details, and get the one rupee payment out of the way.

You can also add in your details to the website in advance, just for convenience.

Set a countdown.

Now, all you have to do it wait for your phone to be delivered to you.

And if the Poco F1 is not what you are looking for, then on 24 October the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be selling for Re 1, and on 25 October, it will be the Xiaomi Mi A2. The last day will also see a 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro going on a flash sale at Re 1.

. @xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' sale goes live tomorrow. From discounts on #RedmiNote5, #MiA2 to Mi Bluetooth headsets, @nandiniwhy takes you through the top deals that you could expect. https://t.co/dehzUzvmT2pic.twitter.com/bptkXZavIq — Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 22, 2018

