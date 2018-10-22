Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 October, 2018 09:48 IST

Diwali with Mi: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Mi LED TV 4A and more

The sale will kick off both online and offline on 23 October. Here are all the offers, discounts, cashbacks.

This is definitely the best time of the year. It’s not just the yummy food, and pretty lights, but the glitter of new things, and the hefty discounts, that makes these few months so festive and fun.

While Amazon India and Flipkart have already kicked off the discounts bit of this festive season, Xiaomi is now joining in as well.

Xiaomi has just announced that its annual ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale will kick off on 23 October and will go on till 25 October. The Xiaomi website also lists some of the discounts we will be seeing during the sale, which includes offers for both new and existing Xiaomi customers.

The company is also extending this sale to offline stores, where the sales will kick off on 23 October as well but will go on for longer, to conclude on 7 November.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale.

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale.

Cashback offers

During the Diwali with Mi sale, if you make any purchases using an SBI credit card for over Rs 7,500, you will be eligible for a Rs 750 cashback. Additionally, if a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro or the Poco F1 are purchased via Paytm, then you can avail a Rs 500 off.

If you make any purchase during the sale using your MobiKwik wallet, then you can get a 20 percent cashback of up to Rs 2,000.

If you use IXIGO, you can get coupons worth Rs 3,500 on the purchase of a Xiaomi smartphone.

Finally, paying via Amazon Pay wallet can also get you Rs 500 off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A.

At offline stores as well, Xiaomi is offering a Rs 500 voucher for users who make a purchase of a smartphone worth up to Rs 10,000 from their Paytm account. The cash back increases to Rs 1,000 if the cost of the smartphone is priced more than Rs 10,000. It has also teamed up with SBI to offer Rs 500 cash back on a purchase of more than Rs 8,000.

Diwali with Mi offers and games

In addition to the offers, the company is also holding “engaging games” like the Cracker Ninja. It’s basically a game that can help you win Xiaomi products like Poco F1, Redmi Y2 and Mi Power Banks. Essentially, you will have to “light up crackers that pop up on the screen” in the game as per the announcement. From there on, you have to avoid bombs to light enough of the crackers so you can win products.

The website will be listing a minimum amount of bombs for associated products that you win from it.

Besides winning the mentioned smartphone or the power bank, Xiaomi will also give away Mi coupons to players. You will also be allowed to invite your friends to play the game.

Do note, the Cracker Ninja and More Likes, More Discounts has already started. Cracker Ninja will continue till 11:59 pm on 25 October, while the activity will end tonight, that is 22 October at 11:59 pm.

Then, like last year, Xiaomi will also be holding the “More Likes, More discounts” event where the company will put up a post on Facebook, and offer more discounts on select products if the post reaches a certain number of likes.

Re 1 flash sale

Xiaomi will also be hosting its famous Re 1 flash sale, wherein, on every day of the sale, there will be two products that will sell for just a rupee.

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Diwali with Mi smartphone discounts

Now, coming to the product discounts during this sale. According to Xiaomi’s website, there will be a discount as high as of Rs 2,000 on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Redmi Mi A2. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A will also be available for a Rs 1,000 discount, whereas the 10,000mAh and the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i will also be on a Rs 100 discount.

There will also be offers on Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Black, Mi Earphone Basic Black and Red and Mi Earphones Black and Silver.

Mi Router 3C will sell at Rs 899 instead of Rs 999, during the sale. There will also be offers on other products like the Mi body Composition Scale, Mi Selfie Stick, Selfie Stick Tripod, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and the Mi Band HRX Edition.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

also see

Festive sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days: The best smartphone deals

Oct 09, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi's Poco F1 to be sold in offline stores from 13 October onwards: Report

Oct 12, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi plans to launch money lending services in India, seeking RBI approval

Oct 16, 2018

Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone may soon launch in markets other than China

Oct 12, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi's founder Lin Bin posts Mi Mix 3 camera samples ahead of the launch

Oct 18, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

New leak suggests that Mi Mix 3 will pass on in-display fingerprint scanner

Oct 19, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018