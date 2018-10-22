This is definitely the best time of the year. It’s not just the yummy food, and pretty lights, but the glitter of new things, and the hefty discounts, that makes these few months so festive and fun.

While Amazon India and Flipkart have already kicked off the discounts bit of this festive season, Xiaomi is now joining in as well.

Xiaomi has just announced that its annual ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale will kick off on 23 October and will go on till 25 October. The Xiaomi website also lists some of the discounts we will be seeing during the sale, which includes offers for both new and existing Xiaomi customers.

The company is also extending this sale to offline stores, where the sales will kick off on 23 October as well but will go on for longer, to conclude on 7 November.

Cashback offers

During the Diwali with Mi sale, if you make any purchases using an SBI credit card for over Rs 7,500, you will be eligible for a Rs 750 cashback. Additionally, if a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro or the Poco F1 are purchased via Paytm, then you can avail a Rs 500 off.

If you make any purchase during the sale using your MobiKwik wallet, then you can get a 20 percent cashback of up to Rs 2,000.

If you use IXIGO, you can get coupons worth Rs 3,500 on the purchase of a Xiaomi smartphone.

Finally, paying via Amazon Pay wallet can also get you Rs 500 off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A.

At offline stores as well, Xiaomi is offering a Rs 500 voucher for users who make a purchase of a smartphone worth up to Rs 10,000 from their Paytm account. The cash back increases to Rs 1,000 if the cost of the smartphone is priced more than Rs 10,000. It has also teamed up with SBI to offer Rs 500 cash back on a purchase of more than Rs 8,000.

Diwali with Mi offers and games

In addition to the offers, the company is also holding “engaging games” like the Cracker Ninja. It’s basically a game that can help you win Xiaomi products like Poco F1, Redmi Y2 and Mi Power Banks. Essentially, you will have to “light up crackers that pop up on the screen” in the game as per the announcement. From there on, you have to avoid bombs to light enough of the crackers so you can win products.

The website will be listing a minimum amount of bombs for associated products that you win from it.

Besides winning the mentioned smartphone or the power bank, Xiaomi will also give away Mi coupons to players. You will also be allowed to invite your friends to play the game.

Do note, the Cracker Ninja and More Likes, More Discounts has already started. Cracker Ninja will continue till 11:59 pm on 25 October, while the activity will end tonight, that is 22 October at 11:59 pm.

Then, like last year, Xiaomi will also be holding the “More Likes, More discounts” event where the company will put up a post on Facebook, and offer more discounts on select products if the post reaches a certain number of likes.

Re 1 flash sale

Xiaomi will also be hosting its famous Re 1 flash sale, wherein, on every day of the sale, there will be two products that will sell for just a rupee.

Diwali with Mi smartphone discounts

Now, coming to the product discounts during this sale. According to Xiaomi’s website, there will be a discount as high as of Rs 2,000 on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Redmi Mi A2. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A will also be available for a Rs 1,000 discount, whereas the 10,000mAh and the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i will also be on a Rs 100 discount.

There will also be offers on Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Black, Mi Earphone Basic Black and Red and Mi Earphones Black and Silver.

Mi Router 3C will sell at Rs 899 instead of Rs 999, during the sale. There will also be offers on other products like the Mi body Composition Scale, Mi Selfie Stick, Selfie Stick Tripod, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and the Mi Band HRX Edition.