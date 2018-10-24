Today is day two of Xiaomi’s annual festive sale called the ‘Diwali with Mi’, which kicked off on 23 October across Xiaomi’s online and offline platforms. The sale will conclude on 25 October on mi.com, whereas at the Mi Store, the sale will go on till Diwali, which is on 7 November.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is also hosting a Re 1 flash sale, where each day, a new product is listed, which can be purchased just for a rupee. On 23 October, the Poco F1 was listed up for the Re 1 sale, and today it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The flash sales will kick off at 4.00 pm today on mi.com.

If you are interested to get your hands on the device for just a buck, here’s a step-by-step process to do so.

You can also read our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review here.

Be ready!

Just like any Xiaomi flash sale, the Re 1 sale also means that the smartphones may just go out of the stock in a flash of the phone’s sale going live. This means, that a few minutes prior to the sale going live, you must open the mi.com website, and stay ready. So that as soon as the Re 1 flash sale goes live, you can crazy-click on the buy button. Preferable to have multiple browsers open across desktop and phones.

via GIPHY

Keep your details ready

Once you have the phone in your cart, quickly add in your card details, and get the one rupee payment out of the way.

via GIPHY

You can also add in your details to the website in advance, just for convenience.

Set a countdown.

Now, all you have to do it wait for your phone to be delivered to you.

via GIPHY

And if the Redmi Note 5 Pro is not what you are looking for, then on 25 October, which is the last day of the online sale, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be going up on for one rupee flash sale. The last day will also see a 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro going on a flash sale at Re 1.

. @xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' sale goes live tomorrow. From discounts on #RedmiNote5, #MiA2 to Mi Bluetooth headsets, @nandiniwhy takes you through the top deals that you could expect. https://t.co/dehzUzvmT2pic.twitter.com/bptkXZavIq — Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 22, 2018

For more details on what to expect from the Diwali with Mi sale, read here.