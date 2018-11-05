Love PC gaming and wondering where to spend that fat Diwali bonus, even if it's your dad's? Great! This list is just for you. If you follow our advice to the letter, you’ll go home a very satisfied gamer, albeit one with a vastly depleted bank account.

MSI GS65 Stealth: Rs 1,89,990

The easiest way to get rid of all that excess cash is to dump it on an MSI GS65 Stealth. This is a gaming laptop with the form factor of an Ultrabook and the performance of a desktop. It is 1.9 lakhs, but it’s also packing in an 8th gen Intel CPU and one of Nvidia’s fastest graphics cards (GTX 1070 Max-Q), and it weighs a mere 1.8 kg. What more could you ask for?

Lenovo Legion Y530: Rs 96.000

If you’re on a budget, just close your eyes and go for the Lenovo Legion Y530. It costs a lakh, is half as powerful as the MSI, and it looks amazing.

Now that you’ve bought your computer, you’re going to need some accessories.

Logitech MX Master 2S: Rs 5,999

The first thing you’ll need is a mouse, that’s wireless, because it’s 2018.

I’d recommend you go for the Logitech MX Master 2s. It does cost about Rs 6k, but this is the Ferrari of mice. It's incredibly ergonomic, tracks beautifully and you can even use it to transfer files between computers.

Coolest gadget in the Tech2 office right now is the @Logitech MX Master 2S PC mouse. It's got some really cool tricks up its sleeve. @anirudhregidi has got all the details. pic.twitter.com/Uk8e2V3Spc — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 2, 2018

Yes, between computers. Copy on one machine and paste on another. You’ll never need a pen drive again. It’ll change your life. You do need kickass Wi-Fi, however. Which, again, who doesn’t?

Now, this isn’t a traditional “gaming” mouse per se, but all it’s really missing is branding and RGB lighting. It's just as accurate and responsive as the best gaming mouse out there, and with 7 buttons, you won't really be left wanting.

With that life-changing purchase out of the way, the next item on your list should be a keyboard. Why? Whether you’re a gamer or someone who types like mad, you need a keyboard that can keep up with you.

Kingston HyperX Keyboards: Rs 6,000 – Rs 14,000

Get something from Kingston’s Hyper X mechanical keyboard line. They cost between Rs 6,000 to Rs 14,000, and that might sound expensive, but they’re solidly built, extremely responsive, and will last countless boss fights. All the keyboards feature true Cherry MX mechanical key switches and the most expensive option is covered in aluminium.

Pair this keyboard with an Xbox One controller and you’re set.

Rapoo V500 Pro: Rs 2,999

If you’re on a tighter budget, you should consider the Rapoo V500 Pro — yes, it's a legit company — which can be had for as little as 3k and is just as good as Kingston’s keyboards, minus some features (palm rest, UBS pass-through, multimedia buttons, etc.).

The last thing you'll need is a headset, and as a discerning gamer blowing their Diwali bounty, only the best will do.

Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha: Rs 5,999

If you're looking for a good gaming headset, you need 3 things:

First, you should be able to pinpoint an enemy with your eyes closed.

Second, you need a mic that's clear enough to transmit your nuanced abuses.

Third, you need good noise cancelling so you have a good enough excuse for when your mom calls you for dinner while you're in that final circle.

The only headset this past year that matches these criteria is the Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha. It usually goes for between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, and it's totally worth it.

Happy gaming and happy Diwali!