Diwali 2019: Twitter launches new diya emoji that comes with a fun flame-trick

Twitter Lights On diya emoji for Diwali will be only available until 29 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 12:58:35 IST

Twitter has rolled out a new festive emoji — a diya — for Diwali 2019 on the platform. But instead of just keeping it a simple emoji, Twitter has added a little trick to it to make it more fun.

Happy Diwali everyone!

Apparently, you can control how high the diya's flame burns. When viewed in Light mode, the flame of the diya will be small, and it will burn brighter if you switch to the dark mode. The flame size is the same for both Dim and Lights out dark modes.

The Diwali emoji will be available on Twitter until 29 October.

"In line with our tradition of engaging people in this conversation, as well as delighting them with innovations, we have launched a 'Lights On' diya emoji to represent the joy of the festival of lights," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said.

Earlier this week, Twitter finally brought the Lights Out dark mode to Android, after it enabled the feature for iOS and the web earlier this year.

(Also read: How to enables Twitter Lights Out on Android)

Lights Out is an AMOLED-black dark mode. Besides being easy on the eyes, the mode is also easy on your device's battery. Don't confuse this for the dark mode that has already been available for Twitter users. The existing one, called Dim, is a blue/gray theme, which can be triggered automatically based on sunset. However, 'Lights Out' makes the backdrop of the app pitch dark.

