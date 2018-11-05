Diwali is just around the corner and it's like every street, every house has come alive. Everything, from our dresses to our food choices, gets LIT! But with all the fun, there’s always a looming pressure over our heads — how do we wish those long distance relatives of ours? How do we get it across to them that we love them, we miss them and we wish they were with us this Diwali? How do we do it in a cheap and easy manner? Also, if you’re a procrastination queen like I am, then the following apps will help kick off all the Diwali festivities in a quick, cool and environmentally-friendly manner.

What are the words that come to your mind when the word Diwali pops up: sweets, lots of sweets, greeting cards, crackers and playing card games? Without them, Diwali might feel incomplete. But did you know you could substitute most of these with digital alternatives?

Let's start with some fun and games. Believe it or not, but Poker is a staple Diwali feature in many households. Rather than leave out distant relatives, however, here's how everyone can get in on the fun!

Apps such as Zynga Poker, World Series of Poker, Poker Games and Poker Masters deal in virtual currency. Zynga Poker is one of the most interesting Poker apps out there. If you are a first timer like me then the instructions will do a good job of easing you into the game. Also, it lends a hand by telling you how strong your hand is. You can also chat with your buddies while playing.

Later in the night is one when we pop outside and start bursting crackers. As fun as it is, it's noisy and an environmental hazard. We're already struggling to breathe on normal days, but on Diwali, it gets much worse. The responsible thing to do this Diwali would be to not burst crackers at all. That might seem like a sad way to celebrate, but did you know that you have alternatives? A digital alternative?

The alternatives are apps! They're not as flashy and definitely not as noisy, but they have the advantage of being 100 percent smoke-free.

These apps aren’t time bound, so you can even enjoy bursting crackers even during the day. Also, no one would get hurt. There are apps such as Diwali Crackers: Diwali fireworks app which is available on Android. This app emulates fireworks like flowerpots, chakra, bomb and rockets, allowing us to bursts virtual crackers.

We can touch, drag, drop the cracker anywhere on the screen and enjoy the colourful fireworks, that too with accompanying sound! There’s also a Bheem Diwali Firework app inspired from Chota Bheem, which will enable you to burst firecrackers along with Bheem, Chutki, Raju and Kalia and you can even touch and drag anywhere on the screen and create multiple colourful fireworks in the sky.

You can also check out Nandini Yadav's Video on '6 Ways to deal with Delhi pollution' this Diwali Season.

Sending someone a greeting card is old-school and cute, but sending it to someone who stays far far away can get a little expensive, plus, it can take a lot of time as well. So here’s a faster alternative — E-greeting cards! These greeting card apps are extremely easy to use but they do come with a lot of ad interruptions.

You can go to your Play Store or Apple Store and check out a range of Diwali greeting card apps. Just type use the search box and try them out. There are set templates as well as apps that allow customisation wherein you can include your own photo as well, like the Diwali Greeting card Maker on Play Store and the Diwali card Maker for beautiful wishes. And if you want to get really creative and add a personal touch, you can also use web apps like Canva and Adobe Spark. Once created, you can spread the Diwali joy by sharing these e-cards via WhatsApp or any of the social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. So let’s get the festivities going!

Happy Diwali!