Adding to the Diwali festivities and offers, Reliance Jio has come up with a new festival goodie bag packed with eight offers for its Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer, a few days ahead of the Diwali festival.

To begin with, Jio has introduced a plan of Rs 1,699 which comprises 547.5 GB which comes up to 1.5 GB a day of 4G data topped with unlimited voice calls for a period of one year.

The second offer provides 100 percent cash back but in the form of coupons for Reliance Digital store. These coupons are redeemable on minimum cart value of Rs 5000.

This offer can be availed by 'eligible' Jio customers on select prepaid plans of Rs 149 or above. 'Eligible' Jio customers mean users who have an active Reliance Jio prepaid services and who have enrolled in the JioPrime membership plan.

The cashback is valid for Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449 Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1699, Rs 1999, Rs 4999 and Rs 9999 plan offered by RJio. The cashback coupons will expire on 31 December 2018.

These benefits are available for recharges which are done online as well as at All Jio Retailers and can be availed by both prepaid and postpaid customers.

There is also a Rs 2,200 offer which is an instant cashback offer. The offer is applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharges for both newbies and existing Jio customers.

But how do you avail this offer? Buy any 4G phone and insert a Jio SIM card. Recharge the SIM with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. Then Jio will instantly give you a cashback, in instalments . The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each. This can be accessed in the MyJio app of the customer.

The offer would only be applicable if you recharge it on or before 30 November 2018.

In its wallets offer, Jio is giving an additional cashback of up to Rs 300 from select wallet partners like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik only if users make a recharge of Rs 398 and above. The recharge offer only lasts till 15 November 2018.

And if you're planning to buy a complete gift pack which includes a JioPhone as well as a recharge plan, Jio is offering a red coloured 'Festive Card' at Rs 1,095 which can be used to buy a Jio Phone packed with 6 months of unlimited calling and data.

The JioPhone can be purchased for Rs 501 and the data voucher would be worth Rs 594.

It is also applicable under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Exchange offer.

JioPhone 2 offers

Now you must be wondering what's in store for the JioPhone 2? Well the festive sales for JioPhone 2 starts from 5 November 12 PM till 12 November. You can get JioPhone 2 for Rs 2,999, as a Rs 200 cashback is available while buying the JioPhone 2 if you pay via Paytm.

If you're thinking of buying a laptop but wondering how to to get an on the go internet for it? Jio has come up with JioFi topped up with data benefits worth Rs 3,000. It is packed with JioPrime complimentary, 2 GB data per day for 168 days and 10 vouchers of 6 GB data.

It can be availed for free with laptops bought above Rs 35,000 and for Rs 999 for laptops below Rs 35,000.

The last new offer is for the JioFi. JioFi also available while buying an LG Smart TV. A data benefits worth Rs 2,000 can be availed. The data benefits include 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days, 3 vouchers of 10 GB and complimentary JioPrime.

