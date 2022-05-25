FP Staff

People who are looking to upgrade to an iPhone but don’t want to shell out a ton of money for the upcoming iPhone 14, now have a golden opportunity.

If you want to upgrade to an iPhone 13 Pro Max, now is probably the ideal time. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is available for Rs 21,000 off at iStore India. After the markdown, the 128GB, which was previously priced at Rs 1,29,900, is now available for Rs 108,900. Wondering how this works out to be?

Well, to begin with, the outlet is providing a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on all models and variants of the iPhone, including the top of the line iPhone 13 Pro Max. If users then exchange their existing phones, they may get up to Rs 18,000 in additional discounts. Of course, this is contingent on which phone you exchange and what is the condition of your device.

This effectively lowers the price of the base 128GB model to Rs. 1,08,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB variant costs Rs. 1,18,900 after the discount, while the 512GB model costs Rs. 1,38,900. The top-of-the-line 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max would costs Rs. 1,58,900 after the discount.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was released on September 14, 2021, is the most expensive and powerful variant in the iPhone 13 series. It has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology for a more responsive experience.

As for the specifications, the iPhone 13 Pro Max uses an A15 bionic chipset, with 6GB of ultrafast RAM. All the variants come with superfast NVMe SSDs for storage. On paper, the RAM may seem insufficient, but it is actually way more than what one might need.

Users get a triple-camera set-up with one 12MP OIS wide unit, one 12MP ultrawide shooter, and one 12 MP, telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom. Users also get a 12MP EIS front camera that is capable of shooting selfie videos in 4K. The wide-angle camera on iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a substantial improvement in low-light scenarios, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro and approximately 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max, thanks to the larger f/1.5 aperture.