Despite porn ban, India is the 3rd-largest porn watcher with 30 percent female users

India is pretty hungry for some free-to-access porn, with the third largest appetite in the world.


Nandini YadavFeb 25, 2020 16:16:56 IST

With services like Google, YouTube, and Yahoo, releasing a review of the year gone-by, Pornhub is no exception. The world's most popular porn website has released a series of statistics, which give us an insight at what snapped the turtle in the world of porn in 2018. And as it turns out, India is pretty hungry for some free-to-access porn, with the third largest appetite in the world. Leading this list is the United States, followed by the United Kingdom.

Representational Image. Creative Credit: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Notably, the traffic that the United States has, which is almost overflowing from the graph, is more than double of the traffic generated in India, despite being ranked at number three. Of course, the porn ban in the country couldn't have helped things. But even with the ban in place, according to Pornhub, India's average time spent on the website in 2018 has increased, though by only 2 seconds. The average Indian spent 8 minutes 23 seconds on the website (per session) this year.

Image: Pornhub

Image: Pornhub

Also, while Indians of every age group got a little taste of the smut, 44 percent of visitors in India were aged between 18 to 24 years, while 41 percent of them were aged between 25 years to 34 years. The average age for Indians exploring the world of porn in 2018 was 29.

pornhub-2018-india (3)-min

Image: Pornhub

Of the total traffic on Pornhub from India, 30 percent of them were women. Globally too, of the total traffic of 33.5 billion on Pornhub, 29 percent of them were women. The categories of interest among female visitors were lesbian, threesome and Japanese.

3-pornhub-insights-2018-year-review-gender-demographics

Image: Pornhub

As for what got the Indians off, MILF did the job. In the rest of the world, Lesbian seems to be the most searched category in the whole of North America, Australia, and some parts of Europe. Hentai was apparently popular in South East Asia and Europe this year.

Besides that, turns out, the Amateur category was viewed the longest this year on Pornhub at an average of 15 minutes 25 seconds, an increase of 54 seconds over 2017. The next longest viewed category is Mature at 14 minutes and 21 seconds. While the Red Head category is typically watched for the shortest period of time — just over 3 minutes — it could also be argued that videos featuring red heads are just really good at getting the job done, so to speak. The same can be said for ‘POV’, ‘Virtual Reality’, ‘Hentai’ and ‘Tattooed Women’ which are all viewed for less than 9 minutes on average.

Image: PornhubImage: Pornhub

However, the most interesting bit to this statistic is the trending searches of 2018 on the website.

1-pornhub-insights-2018-year-in-review-searches-that-defined-the-year

Image: Pornhub

While 'Stormy Daniels' saw the most searches on Pornhub this year, Fortnite was the second biggest search trend.

As for where we were watching all this porn, 71.6 percent of the porn this year was consumed on smartph0nes, while 19.7 percent was seen on a desktop, and 8.7 percent on tablets. 90 percent of users in India in consumed porn on a smartphone in 2018, with five percent on desktop and five percent on tablets.

4-pornhub-insights-2018-year-review-device-proportions

Image: Pornhub

As for traffic, well no surprises to hear that most traffic is coming from Android on mobiles and Windows on desktops. And most of the browser-based traffic is Chrome. Console stats aren't too dissimilar, with the ever-popular PlayStation 4 generating most of the porn traffic. Shockingly there was a huge drop in people watching on the Nintendo 3DS, which makes me wonder, who the hell was watching porn on a Nintendo? Even weirder still, the PlayStation Vita has seen a 50 percent increase in traffic.

pornhub-2018-india (4)-min

Image: Pornhub

And finally, proof (probably) that Indians lack a lot of action on the New Years eve each year, Pornhub says in 2018 on the eve of New Years, India saw a decline of 20 percent, which is the lowest globally. The highest drop in traffic is seen by Sweden by 69 percent (because that's probably what they are doing IRL).

5-pornhub-insights-2018-year-in-review-new-years-eve-traffic

Image: Pornhub

Basically, nothing can keep Indian men and women from their dose of fap-inoimicine, not even an event like New Years eve. Also, Indians don't really need a place or time to get to it, because all they need is a smartphone. Keep at it fellow Indians and earthlings!

 

