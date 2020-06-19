tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 8 Pro went up on sale for the second time in India on 18 June. As OnePlus confirmed to tech2, the device was sold out minutes after the sale went live. This was first reported by Bloomberg.

The irony of this is especially ripe considering the growing sentiment of boycotting Chinese products in India.

Besides OnePlus, on 18 June, Xiaomi also hosted the first sale for the Mi NoteBook 14 series in India. As per a listing on Amazon, two of its models are sold out in India as on 19 June.

Another report by Economic Times reveals that a senior executive of a leading e-commerce marketplace has confirmed that "there is no dip in sales of Chinese smartphones and electronic products."

Meanwhile, Chinese companies have also been consciously trying to establish their Indian-ness in the country.

In the latest episode of AskMadhav, a YouTube series hosted by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, the company India head said, "Realme is an India startup which is now a global MNC and is among the top 7 smartphone brands in the world.

Additionally, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan also recently tweeted that the phone manufacturer started with the intent of making some amazing products for India and how the brand is Delhi-born.

“We will pursue this dream of providing the best experience with the help of our fans. Thanks to all our POCO fans and @IndiaPOCO team for bringing out the best. We are #POCOForIndia,” he added.

Started with an intent of making some amazing products for India. We will pursue this dream of providing the best experience with the help of our fans. Thanks to all our POCO fans and @IndiaPOCO team for bringing out the best. We are #POCOForIndia pic.twitter.com/uiSgQ8DfeL — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) June 3, 2020

Due to the clashes between the two countries in Galwan Valley, angry citizens are looking for boycotting the Chinese products and looking for alternatives.

At a time like this, Micromax, a Gurgaon based smartphone manufacturing brand has confirmed that it will launch a pock-friendly smartphone with premium features and modern looks in India. As per the previous report, the company might launch three smartphones under Rs 10,000 price segment as soon as next month. To recall, Micromax last launched its smartphone back in May last year called iNote that was priced at Rs 4,999.