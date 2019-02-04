Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
Denied an expensive phone to play PUBG, Mumbai youth commits suicide

The police said that the parents refused to buy a device which costed more than Rs 20,000 for the youth.

tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 09:38:02 IST

PUBG fever has gripped the country for some time, but every now and then the news is popping about the adverse effect the game can have on children's mind. Addiction to PUBG has touched new limits after yesterday an 18-year old youth committed suicide because he wasn't given a device that could play the game.

People attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the game in Berlin, Germany. Image: Reuters

As per ANI, the teen, who was a resident of Kurla's Nehru Nagar area of Mumbai, when he was denied a Rs 37,000 mobile by his parents to play the game. The police said that the parents refused to buy a device which costed more than Rs 20,000 for the youth. Distraught, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself in the kitchen of his house. The report states that an accidental death case has been registered by the police.

There have been several instances where a ban on the game has been called but as of right now the game is freely available for everyone to download. An 11-year old had filed a PIL with the Maharashtra High Court after his letter calling for a ban on the game got no response from the authorities.

Suicide is never the answer to anything. Think about your loved ones before and something as trivial as PUBG should never force anyone to take their own life. If you are having any such thoughts this helpline numbers will surely help you out. 022 2754 6669 /91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530.

