Wednesday, July 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 laptops launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44,807, Rs 1,86,072 respectively

Both laptops are available for purchase on Amazon India and at select Dell Exclusive Stores starting today, 8 July.


FP TrendingJul 08, 2020 14:46:59 IST

Dell has launched XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44,807 and Rs 1,86,072 respectively. Both laptops are available for purchase on Amazon India and at select Dell Exclusive Stores starting today, 8 July.

This launch comes just a week after Dell launched the Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India, which is priced starting Rs 1,29,999. With a frame size of 39.6 cm or 15-inch, Dell claims it to be the smallest and thinnest mobile workstation.

Dell XPS 13: Specifications and features

The XPS 13 has a bezel-free 16:10 display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its 4K UHD+ VESA certified display enables over 16 million colors. The laptop’s 0.65 percent anti-reflective coating reduces glare when working outside or in bright light.

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 laptops launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44,807, Rs 1,86,072 respectively

Dell XPS 13

Its battery delivers up to 18 hours and 49 minutes of runtime on an FHD+ configuration, when using productivity applications like Word or Excel. However, the battery will run for up to 10 hours and 16 minutes on UHD+4.

The XPS 13 is made up of materials like machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened corning gorilla glass to enhance performance and provide incredible durability.

The XPS 13 is available in two colour variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.

(Also read: Dell Inspiron 15 5593 laptop review: A win for Intel, but maybe not for Dell)

Dell XPS 15: Specifications and features

On the other hand, the XPS 15 has 92.9 percent screen to body ratio and 16:10 display.

To provide an immersive 3D sound experience, the laptop features up- firing quad-speaker design with built-in Waves Nx.

It is powered by latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The XPS 15 offers up to 21-hour battery life.

The XPS 15 comes in one colour: Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dell Precision 5550

Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999

Jul 02, 2020
Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020