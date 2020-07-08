FP Trending

Dell has launched XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44,807 and Rs 1,86,072 respectively. Both laptops are available for purchase on Amazon India and at select Dell Exclusive Stores starting today, 8 July.

This launch comes just a week after Dell launched the Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India, which is priced starting Rs 1,29,999. With a frame size of 39.6 cm or 15-inch, Dell claims it to be the smallest and thinnest mobile workstation.

Dell XPS 13: Specifications and features

The XPS 13 has a bezel-free 16:10 display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its 4K UHD+ VESA certified display enables over 16 million colors. The laptop’s 0.65 percent anti-reflective coating reduces glare when working outside or in bright light.

Its battery delivers up to 18 hours and 49 minutes of runtime on an FHD+ configuration, when using productivity applications like Word or Excel. However, the battery will run for up to 10 hours and 16 minutes on UHD+4.

The XPS 13 is made up of materials like machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened corning gorilla glass to enhance performance and provide incredible durability.

The XPS 13 is available in two colour variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.

Dell XPS 15: Specifications and features

On the other hand, the XPS 15 has 92.9 percent screen to body ratio and 16:10 display.

To provide an immersive 3D sound experience, the laptop features up- firing quad-speaker design with built-in Waves Nx.

It is powered by latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The XPS 15 offers up to 21-hour battery life.

The XPS 15 comes in one colour: Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest.