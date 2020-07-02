FP Trending

Dell Technologies today unveiled a new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India starting at a cost of Rs 1,29,999. The company claims it to be the smallest and thinnest mobile workstation with a frame size of 39.6 cm or 15-inch.

The Dell Precision 5550 has a stunning 4-sided Infinity Edge 16:10 aspect ratio display. It features a top bezel infrared camera for maximum screen real estate and an improved video conferencing experience.

The workstation weighs 1.84 kilograms and has a 92 percent display to body ratio. It is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core and Xeon (up to 8-cores) processors which are combined with up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 (4 GB) graphics.

“From fast rendering to detailed visualisations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style, with the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations and intelligent features,” said Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

It can handle applications for 3D design and modelling, simulation and analysis and rendering easily. The workstation is six percent smaller than the previous generation.

The Precision 5550 comes with two Type C Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers. It is equipped with enhanced security features as users can close the shutter to physically block the camera. They can also open it whenever they want like for video conferences or to take photos.

Dell in May introduced the redesigned XPS 15 and all-new XPS 17 laptops. The company claimed that XPS 17 is the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet.

The two devices have larger screen sizes and 10th-generation Intel Core processors. They are the first-ever Dell laptops featuring ‘Waves Nx 3D’ audio for speakers.